It was not clear Monday whether the negotiations would be completed in time for Rodgers to report to training camp Tuesday with other Packers players.
ESPN reported that the 2023 season would be voided from Rodgers’s current contract and the Packers would agree to review Rodgers’s situation following the 2021 season. The Packers also would agree not to use the franchise player tag on him to limit his ability to depart the franchise, according to the ESPN report. The NFL Network reported earlier Monday that Rodgers had told close associates that he would play for the Packers during the 2021 season.
Team president Mark Murphy and General Manager Brian Gutekunst told shareholders in the publicly owned franchise Monday they remained committed to Rodgers as the team’s quarterback and were hopeful of a resolution with Rodgers and his representatives.
Rodgers, the NFL’s reigning most valuable player, skipped the Packers’ mandatory minicamp and other voluntary offseason team activities as part of a standoff with the franchise. Rodgers cited the team’s culture as the reason for his discontent. He had said following the Packers’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in last season’s NFC championship game that his future with the team was uncertain.
