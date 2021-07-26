Ovechkin is set to become an unrestricted free agent after his 13-year, $124 million deal expires at noon Wednesday. The Capitals tendered a qualifying offer to Samsonov, who is a restricted free agent, on Monday.
The Capitals signed Dillon to a four-year, $15.6 million extension in October after he was acquired at the 2019-20 trade deadline. He played in all 56 regular season games last season for Washington in a pandemic-shortened season and tallied two goals and 17 assists.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder was a staple on the Washington blue line last season, slotting in on the Capitals’ top-four — mainly skating alongside John Carlson.
Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan said Saturday that the team would have to make some hard decisions on defense, with multiple players poised to return but very little cap space to operate. The team has indicated it wants to add more younger players, with defenseman Martin Fehervary at the top of the list.
With Dillon off the roster, the Capitals still have Carlson, Dmitry Orlov, Justin Schultz and Nick Jensen as the core veteran blue-liners from last season. Schultz and Jensen were the two other options to be moved in the offseason, with Schultz’s cap hit at $4 million and Jensen at $2.5 million.