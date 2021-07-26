Allen, an Ashburn native and former Alabama standout, will play the 2021 season on his fifth-year contract option, worth $10.051 million in salary. Starting in 2022, his average pay will jump to $18 million a year, which currently ranks as the fifth-highest among NFL interior defensive linemen, according to salary website Over The Cap.
Drafted 17th overall in the 2017 draft, Allen has been a staple on Washington’s defense line, starting all but one game over the last three seasons. In his four seasons — the first of which was cut short because of a Lisfranc injury in his foot — Allen has totaled 17 sacks and 45 quarterback hits, joining Preston Smith, Ryan Kerrigan and Brian Orakpo as the only Washington players to reach that mark in their first four seasons.
This story will update.