Scherzer’s situation is simpler but still complex. Because he is in the final season of a seven-year, $210 million contract, his name has floated through rumors for months. But because he has 10 years of major league service and spent five with one team, he has to approve any deal. This is referred to as 10-5 rights. Three people with knowledge of Scherzer’s thinking say he is more than open to moving. His 10-5 rights, though, should allow him to influence the destination if Washington has multiple offers.