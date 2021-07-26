So what did that cost? Would a victory have kept the Nationals from trading whatever isn’t nailed to the clubhouse floor? At this time of year, for any team stumbling toward the deadline, one game can swing the public perception of whether a club should buy, sell or hold. But the Nationals (45-54) had already showed what they are while getting swept by the last-place Baltimore Orioles this weekend.
And in theory, when it comes to significant decisions, such as whether to ship out players or push for a long shot division title, front offices exist at least one plane above the emotional waves of a single win or loss. It is possible Max Scherzer, Daniel Hudson, Hand, Josh Harrison and Yan Gomes have new teams by the end of the week. Each of those players are on a one-year deal or at the end of a contract, making them potential rentals for a contender.
The Nationals are also receiving a lot of interest in shortstop Trea Turner, according to a person with knowledge of their discussions, but would have to get a no-brainer offer to move the 28-year-old with another full year of team control.
Scherzer’s situation is simpler but still complex. Because he is in the final season of a seven-year, $210 million contract, his name has floated through rumors for months. But because he has 10 years of major league service and spent five with one team, he has to approve any deal. This is referred to as 10-5 rights. Three people with knowledge of Scherzer’s thinking say he is more than open to moving. His 10-5 rights, though, should allow him to influence the destination if Washington has multiple offers.
“I don’t want these guys to put extra pressure on themselves, especially at this time of year,” Manager Dave Martinez said Monday, again urging his team to ignore the deadline noise. “Let’s just go have fun. I spoke to a lot of guys yesterday about: ‘Hey, I’ve seen a lot of games in my life. I’ve seen a lot of pennant races. And not by any means are we out of it.’
“I’ve seen teams come from 11 games behind … and wind up winning the division. So keep pushing, because anything can happen.”
Martinez’s preferred brand of optimism is unshakable. He sees it as part of the job description. And on Monday, as his club looked to go 1-0, Joe Ross returned from the injured list to set it on track.
Ross missed two starts with right elbow inflammation. In his first inning back, he was nearly burned by a mental lapse by first baseman Josh Bell, who fielded a slow roller from J.T. Realmuto and loafed to the bag. Realmuto, a catcher, turned on his jets and beat Bell by a half step. But the defense made up for it when Juan Soto caught a shallow fly and threw out Jean Segura at home.
From there, Ross cruised to five scoreless innings with 72 total pitches. He struck out four and yielded three hits and two walks. But Martinez lifted him once the Nationals loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the sixth. Ryan Zimmerman pinch-hit and lined a ball to center off Jose Alvarado, but Odubel Herrera made a running catch. Ross’s recent elbow issue also played a factor in the early hook.
Washington’s next pitcher, Austin Voth, was crushed by Bryce Harper’s single, Andrew McCutchen’s double and Rhys Hoskins’s homer to begin the sixth. Voth had then allowed eight earned runs in his last three outings. Sam Clay helped him through the sixth by stranding the tying run on third. Then Martinez asked Kyle Finnegan, Hudson and Hand to turn a quick burst of offense into a streak-snapping win.
But again, Finnegan and Hudson did their parts before Hand faltered in the ninth. He couldn’t protect a two-run lead after the Nationals scratched across an insurance run in the top half. Hand yielded a leadoff double to Jean Segura, struck out Realmuto, walked Harper and then, fatefully, threw that high sinker to McCutchen.
The ball looked gone from the moment it left McCutchen’s bat. And it was immediately fair to wonder if this was the last time Finnegan, Hudson and Hand will pitch in a row for Washington, with changes drawing near.
Chelsea Janes contributed to this article.
