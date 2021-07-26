With two lottery picks and a desire to swing a blockbuster trade that would launch the Warriors back into title contention, it’s no wonder the rumors are swirling about whether they will use this pick. If they do, Mitchell is an ideal fit. The 22-year-old guard made a name for himself during Baylor’s run to the NCAA title, and he would plug in immediately as a backcourt defender who could help lighten Klay Thompson’s workload after two consecutive seasons lost to injury.