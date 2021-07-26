The grant of rights agreement gives the Big 12 control of its schools’ Tier 1 and Tier 2 broadcasting rights for college football and men’s basketball, essentially binding schools to the conference over the course of the contract. According to conference bylaws, schools must give the conference 18 months’ notice if they intend to leave before the contract expires and pay a buyout fee equivalent to the media-rights money they would have received from the conference. According to multiple reports, that buyout could approach $80 million for each school, with other reports suggesting it could top $100 million each.