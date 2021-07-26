“The universities intend to honor their existing grant of rights agreements,” it said. “However, both universities will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving collegiate athletics landscape as they consider how to best position their athletics programs for the future.”
The grant of rights agreement gives the Big 12 control of its schools’ Tier 1 and Tier 2 broadcasting rights for college football and men’s basketball, essentially binding schools to the conference over the course of the contract. According to conference bylaws, schools must give the conference 18 months’ notice if they intend to leave before the contract expires and pay a buyout fee equivalent to the media-rights money they would have received from the conference. According to multiple reports, that buyout could approach $80 million for each school, with other reports suggesting it could top $100 million each.
It’s assumed that Texas and Oklahoma will try to negotiate a reduced buyout fee so they can leave the conference as early as possible and not wait until the grant of rights agreement ends in four years. Doing so also would allow the Big 12 to attract new teams as quickly as possible.
The Big 12 currently has media-rights deals with ESPN and Fox, and each school received $34.5 million from those contracts this year. SEC schools are expected to receive around $68 million annually when the conference’s new deal with ESPN goes into effect in 2024, and that number likely would rise with the addition of two new high-profile programs in Texas and Oklahoma.
On Sunday afternoon, the Big 12 Executive Committee — Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec, Baylor President Linda Livingstone and Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby — met via videoconference with Oklahoma President Joe Harroz and Texas President Jay Hartzell.
“The meeting was cordial, and the Executive Committee expressed a willingness to discuss proposals that would strengthen the Conference and be mutually beneficial to OU and UT, as well as the other member institutions of the Conference,” Bowlsby said in a statement. “I expect that we will continue our conversations in the days ahead and we look forward to discussing thoughts, ideas and concepts that may be of shared interest and impact.”
Big 12 officials have discussed giving Texas and Oklahoma a bigger share of conference revenue, CBS Sports reported Saturday, with other conference schools receiving less, as an enticement for the two national powerhouses to stay.
Texas and Oklahoma must formally apply for SEC membership, which is believed to be the next step in the process. Then, as laid out by the SEC’s bylaws, at least 11 of the 14 conference members must vote to approve expansion.
Texas A&M left the Big 12 for the SEC in 2012, and last week Athletic Director Ross Bjork told reporters he hoped the Aggies would remain the lone school from Texas in the conference. But any objections Texas A&M might have are not expected to derail the move by Texas and Oklahoma to join the SEC, and on Saturday Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks said in a statement that “we look forward to continued success in our SEC partnership for many years to come.”
