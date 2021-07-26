The team checked in with Chara, 44, earlier in the offseason and is likely to do so again when free agency opens to see “if he’s serious about coming back or not coming back and where the salary is going to end up.” Chara signed a one-year, $795,000 deal with the Capitals last year after his storied career in Boston. He said at the end of last season that he wanted to talk over his next decision with his family.