Ovechkin’s new contract came 13 years after his blockbuster $124 million deal — the first $100 million deal in NHL history. With his team-friendly deal, he is taking a slight decrease in salary: $9.5 million compared to $9.538.
Ovechkin negotiated his new deal without an agent, speaking directly with owner Ted Leonsis and General Manager Brian MacLellan.
“Alex is the face of our franchise and is committed to this organization and this city,” said MacLellan in a statement. “Alex embodies what our franchise is all about, and we’re thrilled that he will continue his career in the Caps uniform for the next five years.”
Washington now has all three of its longest-tenured players — Ovechkin, center Nicklas Backstrom and defenseman John Carlson — under contract through at least the 2024-25 season.
Backstrom signed a five-year, $46 million extension in January 2020; that deal runs through the 2024-25 season. Carlson, who is entering his 12th NHL season, can become an unrestricted free agent after the 2025-26 season.
The Capitals open their six-game preseason schedule Sept. 26 at home against the Boston Bruins. Washington’s season opener is Oct. 13 against the New York Rangers at Capital One Arena.
The timing of Ovechkin’s extension was strategic. The Capitals left Ovechkin exposed for the Seattle Kraken expansion draft on July 21, which meant they could protect another forward. Seattle — which chose goaltender Vitek Vanecek — could have selected Ovechkin but probably would have lost him to the Capitals in free agency, which began on Wednesday.
Washington used a similar method to re-sign T.J. Oshie in 2017, when they left him unprotected in the Vegas Golden Knights expansion draft but re-signed him a few days later after he went unselected.
With Ovechkin’s contract now secured, questions turn to the team’s 2021-22 outlook.
Even as he has grown older, Ovechkin has remained one of the most dynamic players in the NHL. Electrifying arenas since 2005, he led the Capitals to their first Stanley Cup title in 2018. His accomplishments continued last season, despite a shortened schedule and unusual injury concerns.
Ovechkin led the Capitals with 24 goals in 45 regular season games; he also recorded 18 assists.
He jumped two spots on the NHL’s all-time goals list, moving to sixth with 730 career goals and passing Mike Gartner and Phil Esposito. Ovechkin is one goal from tying Marcel Dionne for fifth all-time. Wayne Gretzky’s record, while daunting, remains in reach at 894.
Ovechkin would break Gretzky’s record if he averages 33 goals per season for the next five seasons.
Ovechkin’s 2020-21 season got off to a rocky start when he — along with teammates Dmitry Orlov, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov — landed on the NHL’s covid-19 protocols list in January. Ovechkin was off the ice and in quarantine for 10 days. His on-ice production picked up midway through the campaign, and from March 3 to 28, he scored 11 goals in 13 games.
Ovechkin, who has famously rarely been injured, missed 11 games this past season, the most in his career — including seven during a stretch in late April and early May. He played in all five of Washington’s Stanley Cup first-round playoff games against the Boston Bruins, posting two goals and two assists. The Capitals lost the series in five games and were bounced in the first round of the postseason for the third straight season.