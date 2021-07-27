Watson, who faces accusations by women of inappropriate sexual conduct made against him in 22 active civil lawsuits, reported to training camp Sunday with other Texans quarterbacks.
The NFL said that its investigation continues. The league did not rule out taking future action against Watson under its personal conduct policy.
“The NFL’s review of the serious allegations against Deshaun Watson remains ongoing and active,” the league said in the statement. “We are working cooperatively with the Houston Police Department and ensuring that the NFL’s inquiry does not interfere with their investigation. As we continue to gather additional information and monitor law enforcement developments, we will make appropriate decisions consistent with the Collective Bargaining Agreement and the Personal Conduct Policy.”
Watson has not been charged with a crime. He and his attorney, Rusty Hardin, have denied the allegations.
It remained unclear Tuesday evening whether Watson actually will practice Wednesday. The Texans did not immediately respond to a request for comment following the NFL’s announcement. Watson was not available to comment and his football representatives did not respond to a request for comment.
Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents the women accusing Watson of sexual assault, civil assault and the intentional infliction of emotional distress, said he is not focused on Watson’s NFL career.
“I have nothing to do with his football career or whether he plays,” Buzbee wrote via email. “I represent 22 women bringing serious sexual misconduct claims. That’s what I’m focused on.”
Hardin declined to comment through a spokesperson.
NFL investigators to this point have not been given access to some of the plaintiffs in the civil lawsuits or third parties with possibly relevant information, according to a person familiar with the situation. The league also has not been given access thus far to evidence gathered by police in the ongoing law enforcement investigation, according to that person.
The personal conduct policy empowers NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to put a player on paid administrative leave via placement on the commissioner’s exempt list “when an investigation leads the Commissioner to believe that a player may have violated this Policy.”
Watson did not participate in offseason activities with the Texans after asking the team before the allegations became public to trade him. Watson reportedly remains intent upon being traded. Texans officials initially said they had no intention of trading Watson, a three-time Pro Bowl choice who signed a four-year, $156 million contract extension last year.
But the Texans recently have relented on their resistance to trading Watson and have been willing to listen to offers for him, according to a person familiar with the situation. The Texans’ asking price is said to be considerable, likely including several first-round draft picks, and it’s unclear whether other NFL teams are willing to make significant trade offers for Watson under the circumstances.
By reporting Sunday, Watson avoided mandatory daily fines of $50,000 for a training-camp holdout.