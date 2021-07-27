“He’s just a guy that never got to play much, that didn’t fit in wherever he was before,” Washington tight ends coach Pete Hoener said in June. “But he certainly had the traits we were looking for in a complete tight end. In this system, we need a complete tight end, and that’s a tight end who is not only a heck of a receiver, but he’s a heck of a pass protector. … He’s a heck of a run blocker.