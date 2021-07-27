Thomas, 30, signed a two-year contract with Washington in 2020 and emerged as one of the more productive tight ends in the league in his first full season at the position while playing nearly every snap. In 16 games (15 starts), Thomas totaled 72 catches for 670 yards and a team-high six receiving touchdowns.
A standout quarterback at Virginia Tech, Thomas was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth round of the 2014 draft. But in his first three years in the league, he played only two games at quarterback and completed only one pass — an 81-yard touchdown.
Before arriving in Washington, Thomas was cut five times by four different teams, and bounced on and off the New York Giants’ practice squad. In 2017, with the Detroit Lions, Thomas began the conversion to tight end but was used sparingly. In his first three years at tight end, he never caught more than 16 passes in a season.
What Washington saw in Thomas, however, was the ability to potentially develop into a Greg Olsen-like weapon in Scott Turner’s offense, which relies heavily on the tight end position. Thomas has the size (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) and the athleticism (he ran a 4.6-second 40-yard dash at the combine) for the position, and he knew the game from the vantage point of both the quarterback and pass-catcher.
What he lacked was opportunity.
“He’s just a guy that never got to play much, that didn’t fit in wherever he was before,” Washington tight ends coach Pete Hoener said in June. “But he certainly had the traits we were looking for in a complete tight end. In this system, we need a complete tight end, and that’s a tight end who is not only a heck of a receiver, but he’s a heck of a pass protector. … He’s a heck of a run blocker.
“ … When I talk about a complete tight end, he has to be in the top five, six or seven in the league, the way he blocks, his total attitude as a real pro, his leadership qualities and then his production as a receiver is proven now.”