“For him to have all these issues, it’s frustrating for him, it’s frustrating for us. But one thing that I thought about last night is him and what he’s going through,” Martinez said. “And when he comes back, just trying to be as positive as I can with him and encourage him to just stay with it and try to get ready for spring training. Because he still has a lot of years here, and a healthy Strasburg can help us win a lot of games. So I’m really pushing for that. I’m hoping for that, and I know he feels the same way.”