Here’s what a new team would inherit (aside from a Hall of Fame-caliber ace): About a third of Scherzer’s $35 million salary to be paid in 2028, when inflation would lower the overall value of that amount. But it would shoulder about a $12 million hit toward the competitive balance tax threshold for 2021, since that is determined by the average annual value of a contract, not what a club owes a player in a specific year. That could deter teams that don’t want to exceed the tax threshold and pay overage fees this year. These terms were first reported by the Athletic.
So if the Nationals trade Scherzer, they will still owe him $7.5 million in September, finishing out his $15 million payment for the season. And if they agreed to take on some of the money deferred to 2028, they could improve the prospect return for right-handed starter. That assumes ownership is committed to using the deadline to better a bottom-ranked farm system, not just line its pockets with offloaded contracts.
Scherzer, who turned 37 on Tuesday, is dealing with triceps discomfort that kept him from pitching on Saturday. Add it to the list of complicating factors. Because Scherzer has played 10 years in the majors and five consecutive with one team, he has to approve any deal. He is open to moving, according to three people with knowledge of his thinking, and the 10-5 rights will help him dictate his destination.
Beyond Scherzer, the Nationals should receive interest in veteran relievers Daniel Hudson and Brad Hand, utility man Josh Harrison and perhaps catcher Yan Gomes. Harrison is receiving interest from multiple teams already, according to two people with knowledge of the discussions. The Nationals have also received a lot of calls for shortstop Trea Turner, according to a person familiar with the matter, but would only move him for a no-brainer offer.
If not for a significantly strained right hamstring, left fielder Kyle Schwarber would join Turner as the club’s most attractive position players. Both injuries and performance could affect what the Nationals receive in their version of a fire sale. Washington (45-54) has lost five straight and is 8½ back of the New York Mets in the National League East.
Gomes, 34, is recovering from a strained left oblique and took on-field batting practice Monday. Hand, a 31-year-old lefty, is going through an extremely rough stretch. He’s been on the mound for back-to-back walk-off losses, yielding a backbreaking three-run homer to Andrew McCutchen on Monday night. In his last five outings, spanning 4 ⅔ innings, Hand has allowed eight runs (seven earned) on five hits and six walks.
His one-year, $10.5 million contract includes deferred money, too, lessening the financial impact for any acquiring team. But that full salary would count toward the CBT threshold for 2021 — as in Scherzer’s case — which is a lot for a rental reliever. On Monday, the Oakland Athletics acquired left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin from the Chicago Cubs, sending Class AAA outfielder Greg Deichmann and right-handed pitcher Daniel Palencia.
Chafin, also a two-month rental, was on a one-year, $2.75 million deal with the Cubs. He has outpitched Hand and Hudson, though Hudson by a much smaller margin. And a slightly lesser return for either reliever would be a net positive for the Nationals’ thin minor leagues.
“Obviously, I’m not getting the job done,” Hand said after losing to the Phillies, 6-5, on Monday. “I can’t keep making mistakes like that in big situations.”
Has the approaching deadline hurt his focus, something Manager Dave Martinez suggested for the whole team?
“We’re all professionals. We show up at the ballpark trying to win the game today,” Hand explained, knocking the thought aside. “What happens at the end of the day is out of our control. All we can do is try to win a ballgame today and try not to think about it. … I’ve been traded before.”
