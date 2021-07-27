Here’s what a new team would inherit (aside from a Hall of Fame-caliber ace): About a third of Scherzer’s $35 million salary to be paid in 2028, when inflation would lower the overall value of that amount. But it would shoulder about a $12 million hit toward the competitive balance tax threshold for 2021, since that is determined by the average annual value of a contract, not what a club owes a player in a specific year. That could deter teams that don’t want to exceed the tax threshold and pay overage fees this year. These terms were first reported by the Athletic.