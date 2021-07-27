But there are plenty of intriguing on-field story lines as well. Let’s take a look at the biggest stories entering camp:
How soon will the Bears turn to Justin Fields?
Chicago Coach Matt Nagy continues to say free agent pickup Andy Dalton is the team’s starting quarterback, but after the Bears traded up to draft Fields at No. 11, it’s clear he’ll take over eventually.
The question is how soon that’ll be. Fields is a great athlete with the ability to scramble on plays when the blocking breaks down, but there were times in college when he held on to the ball too long as a result — and that can be a recipe for turnovers in the NFL. The Bears lost their starting tackles and aren’t great at guard, so rushing Fields onto the field might not be wise.
At the same time, Nagy and General Manager Ryan Pace are under pressure to win. The team barely made the playoffs a season ago, and their futures could be tied to how much promise Chicago shows with Fields at quarterback this year. Particularly if the Bears struggle early with Dalton, Fields could be starting sooner than later.
Will Trey Lance push Jimmy Garoppolo for the 49ers’ starting job?
San Francisco in a different place than the Bears, and Coach Kyle Shanahan has no interest in rushing Lance, the No. 3 pick, into the starting job. Shanahan wants to get the 49ers back into the playoffs, and he and GM John Lynch believe the team can do that with Garoppolo.
But for that to happen, Garoppolo will need to stay healthy — something he has struggled with throughout his career. Lance is talented enough that, if he gets an opening, he could take the job for good.
Overall, the 49ers really need a healthy training camp. They were the most injured team in the NFL last year.
Who will win the Broncos’ QB battle?
While Denver continues to be frequently cited in trade rumors as a potential destination for Rodgers, if Green Bay were to decide to trade him, it’s far more likely that Teddy Bridgewater or Drew Lock suits up as the Broncos’ Week 1 starter.
GM George Paton passed up the opportunity to draft Fields or Mac Jones with the ninth pick, in part because he wanted a veteran who could challenge Lock, not a certain replacement. In offseason workouts, the team seemed pleased with Lock’s progress, but he’ll need to make a big step forward from how he played last year to justify keeping the starting job long-term.
Bridgewater’s reputation at this stage of his career is as more of a game manager, but on a talented Broncos roster, that could be enough. They have a solid offensive line, a deep and talented group of running backs, and a pass-catching group that Pro Football Focus rated the sixth best in the league. And Paton has done an excellent job with the defense, which may boast the best secondary in football and brings back star edge rusher Von Miller.
In this quarterback-driven league, the play of the winner of this QB competition is likely to determine whether the Broncos are a playoff team.
Can Ben Roethlisberger bounce back in what could be his final season?
Despite getting off to an 11-0 start, the Pittsburgh Steelers faltered down the stretch and Roethlisberger was criticized for not throwing well in the final part of the season. That criticism seems to have motivated him. He took a pay reduction to help the team retain as much talent as possible, and he arrived at Steelers camp last week in better shape.
With no contract next year, this could be Big Ben’s final season. It will take more than his personal motivation for the Steelers to return to the playoffs, but the arrival of first-round running back Najee Harris and new offensive coordinator Matt Canada could help.
The big question is along the offensive line, which could have four new starters. Can it hold up well enough for Roethlisberger to have a bounce-back year?
How will New England’s rebuilt offense come together?
Patriots camp will look a lot different this year, especially on offense. High-priced free agents Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith will line up at tight end alongside a pair of new wideouts, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne.
But the big story will be how Cam Newton does at quarterback. He struggled in his first year replacing Tom Brady, missing time with a positive coronavirus test and throwing just eight touchdowns against 10 interceptions. (He did have more success as a runner, including 12 TDs.)
The supporting cast should be much better, but Newton will have to step up his play to hold off first-round pick Mac Jones, who was considered one of the most accurate, pro-ready QBs in the draft. Odds favor Newton starting the season, but it should be an open competition.
Will Matthew Stafford be a difference-maker for the Rams?
One of the biggest moves of the offseason was Los Angeles trading for the 33-year-old quarterback, sending starter Jared Goff and two first-round picks to Detroit in return.
The Rams believe Stafford’s presence will improve their passing offense, but this is a team to keep a close eye on during camp. Stafford’s contract and dead money from Goff’s deal occupy a large chunk of the Rams’ salary cap, and they had to say goodbye to several key contributors from last season as a result. The Rams are down four starters on defense and will be without tight end Gerald Everett, possession receiver Josh Reynolds and center Austin Blythe.
They got even thinner last week with the devastating news of second-year running back Cam Akers’s season-ending Achilles’ injury. He was expected to have a breakout season, and the running game is an important part of Coach Sean McVay’s offense.
How will Urban Meyer adjust to the NFL?
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be one of the most interesting teams to watch in training camp. They are not only breaking in the No. 1 pick, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but Meyer will be making his debut as an NFL head coach.
Since 2000, there have been only nine college head coaches who have entered the league without previous NFL backgrounds. (Two of the more successful coaches who jumped from college to the NFL — Pete Carroll and Jim Harbaugh — had previous NFL experience.) Of those, the only one with a winning record is Chip Kelly, whose tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles ended poorly.
There are many challenges for college coaches joining the pros. Instead of dealing with teenagers who are completely under their control, they are dealing with adults who can be more resistant to coaching. They have to adjust to not being able to practice as hard; Meyer already has been fined for doing too much during organized team activities. And they have to get used to not simply being able to recruit the best players in the country and instead adjust to the NFL’s player acquisition rules.
But Meyer, who is one of the most successful coaches in college football history, does have the benefit of beginning his tenure alongside Lawrence, one of the most highly regarded quarterback prospects of the past decade. If nothing else, the Jaguars will be interesting.