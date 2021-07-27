“Rick is a football coach and he’s got 40 years of experience doing what he’s doing,” Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer said at a news conference of Dennison, whose new title is senior offensive adviser. “And so I felt like it was important that we use him as a resource but we also give him the opportunity to continue to work, you know, with the way the protocols are, that you can’t be around the players in person. But he had so much knowledge and so much experience that I felt like he could be a big help.”