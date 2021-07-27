General Manager Rick Spielman said he would not directly address Dennison’s medical or vaccination status, and the team stopped shy of explicitly attributing the reorganization of the coaching staff to Dennison being unvaccinated.
But when Zimmer was asked about the permanence of the moves, he said: “So many things change throughout the course of the season with protocols. And the NFL might change things. Maybe he decides to get vaccinated. Who knows? So the deal is that I said that we will address all those issues when the time comes. As of for right now, that’s what it’s going to be, and then we’ll figure it out if things change.”
The Vikings had said in a written statement Friday that they were holding discussions with Dennison regarding the protocols, adding: “At this time, Coach Dennison does not have an exemption to the vaccination requirements of those protocols.” That came after ESPN reported that Dennison was “out” of his position after declining to be vaccinated.
The NFL has said that, under protocols developed with the NFL Players Association, coaches and team staffers must be vaccinated to work in close contact with players, barring a valid medical or religious reason for remaining unvaccinated.
“I’m not going to talk about Rick Dennison’s medical situation,” Spielman said at a news conference Tuesday. “I just know that Rick Dennison is an important part of this staff. His agent, Peter Schaffer, [and] a lot of us worked extremely hard to find a resolution. We’re following the new covid protocol that’s been put out by the NFL and NFLPA, and very excited him still being able to still be a part of this staff in his capacity.”
The Vikings announced that Phil Rauscher will serve as their offensive line coach. Dennison, a 26-year NFL coaching veteran, will provide input to fellow Vikings coaches, Zimmer and Spielman said.
“I felt this was the best win-win situation for our football team and also with Rick,” Zimmer said.
Dennison was not available to comment.
In a memo sent last week to NFL teams, the league wrote that “nearly all clubs have vaccinated 100 percent of their Tier 1 and 2 staffs,” which includes coaches. The NFL also said in that memo: “Clubs have put appropriate protocols in place for the relatively few staff who have not been vaccinated, consistent with the guidance given last April.”
As of Tuesday morning, 85 percent of NFL players had received at least one vaccine dose, and 14 teams had more than 90 percent of their players vaccinated, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The NFL is not requiring players to be vaccinated. But the league has eased coronavirus-related restrictions for vaccinated players, subjecting them to less frequent testing and making them exempt from contact-tracing quarantines. The NFL told teams in last week’s memo that if a game is canceled due to a coronavirus outbreak on a team attributable to unvaccinated players or staff members, and cannot be rescheduled within the existing 18-week framework of the regular season, the team with the outbreak will be forced to forfeit the game.
“I know how our organization feels about people getting vaccinated,” Spielman said Tuesday. “Me personally, I’ve been vaccinated. I think it’s very important, not only [to] protect yourself but to protect a lot of other people.”