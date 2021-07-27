Here are six position battles to watch:
Third wide receiver
Adam Humphries vs. Dyami Brown vs. Cam Sims
One question related to this position battle is how offensive coordinator Scott Turner plans to use Curtis Samuel. If the former Panthers wideout is lined up primarily outside (as he was in 2018 and 2019, when Turner was on Carolina’s offensive staff), then the advantage for the third spot likely goes to Humphries, who is far more experienced in the slot than Brown or Sims. If Samuel lines up primarily inside (as he did when he had a career year for Carolina last season), then the advantage likely goes to Sims because of his size (6-foot-5, 220 pounds), or Brown, the third-round rookie who excelled as a deep threat in college.
The dark horse is Antonio Gandy-Golden, the 2020 fourth-round pick limited to six games last year because of injuries. He’s a similar size to Sims, and in college he showed a knack for snagging contested catches.
While it’s possible, if not likely, Turner mixes the third receiver rotation to hunt favorable matchups week-to-week, this position battle still matters. Washington used more than three receivers on just two plays all of last season, the lowest mark in the NFL, according to Sharp Football Stats.
Free safety
Bobby McCain vs. Deshazor Everett vs. Jeremy Reaves
This position is important for Washington to get right. Last year, Sean Davis, the free agent signed to shore it up, was cut after camp, and the ensuing free-safety instability was a major contributor to Washington allowing nine plays of 50-plus yards, the league’s second-worst mark.
The favorite is McCain, the seven-year veteran signed after the Miami Dolphins cut him in May. After moving on from Troy Apke last year, Washington got six starts from Everett and three from Reaves and still scooped up McCain, though Rivera explained it as a move simply to bolster competition and positional flexibility. McCain was a cornerback until 2019, when he moved to free safety.
Everett and McCain shared first-team reps during offseason workouts.
The Nate Kaczor pick on offense
The last receiver vs. the last running back vs. the last tight end
One of the least predictable roster spots every year is the last skill position player championed by the special teams coordinator. There are a lot of variables when trimming the roster, but it’s reasonable to assume that some of the final decisions could be made based on which offensive skill positions can contribute the most on special teams.
At receiver, there are two good returner candidates: DeAndre Carter and Steven Sims Jr. Both could breathe life into a punt return unit Kaczor called “a hot topic” this offseason after finishing with the league’s worst Defense-adjusted Value Over Average (DVOA). In the loaded receiver room, non-return special teams could also help Kelvin Harmon (201 snaps in 2019) as he looks to edge out Isaiah Wright (83 in 2020) or Gandy-Golden (zero). The same is true at tight end and running back, where Temarrick Hemingway and Peyton Barber not only have the most experience, respectively, but also have an existing level of comfort with Kaczor.
Strong safety
Kam Curl vs. Landon Collins
Collins, the second-highest-paid safety in football this season, is returning from an Achilles tear to challenge Curl, the seventh-round pick who took over for him and excelled last season. After Collins suffered the season-ending injury in Week 7, Curl showed smarts, physicality and a knack for blitzing.
The position is one of the defense’s largest unresolved puzzle pieces. If coordinator Jack Del Rio sticks with Curl, he must find a way to accommodate Collins, whose $16.7 million in dead money makes him uncuttable. The team could shift Curl to free safety or devise a subpackage to get three safeties on the field at the same time more often.
Right tackle
Cornelius Lucas vs. Sam Cosmi
This is a classic camp clash: Veteran stopgap (Lucas) against an ascending rookie (Cosmi). The team already showed its long-term belief in Cosmi by releasing longtime right tackle Morgan Moses, but Lucas, older and more refined, could make a strong case to be the Week 1 starter. The 30-year-old was solid in eight starts at left tackle last season.
The big question here is how long it takes Cosmi to adapt his technique and become more consistent. If he adjusts quickly, he could be starting sooner than later.
Backup quarterback
Taylor Heinicke vs. Kyle Allen
Heinicke would seemingly have the advantage here. He put up a strong performance in January’s playoff loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being signed late in the season, and Allen is coming off a season-ending injury.
Quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese off any concerns about Heinicke’s success coming in a small sample size.
“Okay, five quarters, but that was a pretty good five quarters right there,” Zampese said. “ … Let’s extrapolate that out into the whole season. Wow, that’d be pretty good.”
But it’s clear Washington values Allen. Last January, when asked if anyone but Alex Smith could’ve led Washington’s resurgence, Rivera named Allen. The 25-year-old said he expects to be fully healed from his broken ankle for camp, and Zampese said he was impressed with Allen’s progress.
“Consistency. Dependability,” Zampese said when asked what would decide the competition. “When we play the person, we know what we’re getting, and it’s not all over the place. It’s consistent. It’s on an upward trend.”
Honorable mentions
Left guard: Wes Schweitzer vs. Ereck Flowers vs. Saahdiq Charles
Third running back: Peyton Barber vs. Jaret Patterson
Slot cornerback: Jimmy Moreland vs. Darryl Roberts