One question related to this position battle is how offensive coordinator Scott Turner plans to use Curtis Samuel. If the former Panthers wideout is lined up primarily outside (as he was in 2018 and 2019, when Turner was on Carolina’s offensive staff), then the advantage for the third spot likely goes to Humphries, who is far more experienced in the slot than Brown or Sims. If Samuel lines up primarily inside (as he did when he had a career year for Carolina last season), then the advantage likely goes to Sims because of his size (6-foot-5, 220 pounds), or Brown, the third-round rookie who excelled as a deep threat in college.