Despite lagging behind the rest of the league, Washington’s rate represents a significant jump from early July, when the team’s vaccination rate was 36 percent, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
The NFL has not mandated that players receive the vaccine, as some government officials and health groups have begun to, but last Thursday it sent out a memo putting pressure on its unvaccinated players. The memo said that, if a game was canceled this season because of a coronavirus outbreak among the unvaccinated and could not be rescheduled, the team with the outbreak would be forced to forfeit.
In early June, Coach Ron Rivera brought in Kizzmekia S. Corbett, an immunologist and leading coronavirus vaccine researcher, to give a presentation to players about the vaccine. Rivera, who is immunocompromised following his battle with cancer last season, said he wanted to educate his players because some of them, from a different generation, get news from social media.
“Our players were engaged and asked a lot of good questions,” he said of Corbett’s presentation. “And off of that we had several guys that are getting vaccinated or have gotten vaccinated because of that.”
Notably, though, defensive end Montez Sweat said he did not appreciate the presentation and remained skeptical about the vaccine. Other NFL players have expressed their wariness about getting the vaccine. After the league’s forfeit memo, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley took issue with the league’s decision on Twitter.
Rivera will address the media on Tuesday afternoon following the team’s conditioning test. The first practice of camp will be held on Wednesday morning.