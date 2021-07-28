To determine how likely it is that Ovechkin becomes the NHL’s scoring king, we will estimate how many goals Ovechkin will score in each of the next five years. That will require a few assumptions, including that we’ll get full, 82-game seasons and that Ovechkin will remain healthy and not see his role change significantly. Health is the tricky part. Ovechkin turns 36 years old in September, an age when most goal-scorers have long past their peak. Ovechkin, however, has scored more goals from age 30 to 35 (255) than any player in NHL history save Phil Esposito (291), a testament to his unique skill set. But at some point he has to slow down … right? Maybe. And because of that uncertainty we have to look at his chances to break Gretzky’s record under a few different scenarios.