A lot can happen and the Wizards have been linked to several different picks, with Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert being the most common. Sheppard is taking a best-player-available approach, but even that could mean anything from an older prospect who can get in the rotation immediately to a younger project who could be years away from being a contributor. He added that there are more older players predicted to be first-rounders this year due to the coronavirus pandemic allowing players to take advantage of an additional year in college, which increased the depth for the entire draft.