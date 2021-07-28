The draft pick Washington sent to Seattle was Winnipeg’s second-rounder the Capitals acquired in the Brenden Dillon trade on Monday night.
The deal bringing Vanecek back to Washington was also made the same day Seattle signed goaltender Philipp Grubauer to a six-year contract with an average annual value of $5.9 million.
Grubauer’s signing instantly put him atop the goalie depth chart in Seattle, with Chris Driedger presumed to fill the No. 2 role. The Kraken selected Driedger, who was an unrestricted free agent, in the expansion draft from Florida and signed him to a three-year deal. That would have left Vanecek back as the team’s No. 3, the same spot he found himself last season in Washington before ascending to No. 1.
Vanecek’s low cap hit and value at the position was one of the many reasons Seattle chose to select the 25-year-old — and also why Washington wanted him back. Vanecek carries a $716,667 salary cap hit next season and becomes a restricted free agent in 2022.
Now, Vanecek looks poised to be back as the organization’s No. 2 goalie behind Samsonov, barring any other signings. Henrik Lundqvist, who missed the entire 2020-21 season after undergoing heart surgery, is still a potential option. However, the veteran goaltender has yet to be cleared medically to play despite resuming light workouts, Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan said.
Vanecek was the safety net the organization needed last season to stay afloat and reach the postseason.
After starting the season third on the depth chart, he became the starter after Samsonov was out early in the season for six weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus. Samsonov later missed two weeks toward the end of the season and at the start of the playoffs because he landed on the league’s covid-19 protocols list a second time.
Vanecek was named the starting goalie in the playoffs before he then suffered an injury in the opening game. A second-round pick of the Capitals in 2014, Vanecek went 21-10-4 with a .908 save percentage and a 2.69 goals against average last season.