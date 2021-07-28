“To not have sports to help you learn so many of the life skills that we need … that’s something that I find alarming and want to definitely help,” Delle Donne said. “Because I remember when I was young, sports in general helped me so much to feel comfortable in my body. I was super tall and I was always a little embarrassed about being different from people. With sports, it just helped me realize, like, wait a second, being tall is one of my greatest powers. Being unique is amazing and the diversity that you find in sports can just help you find yourself.”