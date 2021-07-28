Trea Turner: This one could come with an asterisk, as there remains some uncertainty as to just how available the Nationals’ all-star shortstop really is. People familiar with the team’s plans say the Nationals have received a lot of interest in the speedster, who will become a free agent after next season. The feeling is the Nationals would have to be offered something for the 28-year-old they simply couldn’t afford to turn down. Turner may offer the biggest impact of any player available midseason: Since the start of the 2020 season, only one player (Fernando Tatis Jr.) has accumulated more Wins Above Replacement than Turner, according to FanGraphs.