These days could also see an arms race on the coasts, where the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Diego Padres are engaged in a tight division race and the upstart Boston Red Sox and resourceful Tampa Bay Rays are hoping the struggling New York Yankees don’t undergo a drastic 72-hour remodel.
And ever-present in the background is the December expiration of the standing collective bargaining agreement between the league and players’ union, which means the rules that currently govern roster construction may not be the same as those that govern it a few months from now. Among the likely sticking points in those negotiations? Incentivizing trying at times like this, when a team on the brink could decide to add payroll and sell prospects and take a shot, or hedge their bets, sell and save money.
Perhaps more than any other moment in the baseball year, the trade deadline forces the spotlight onto how teams define success. The Cubs, for example, are certain sellers with a record of 50-51 entering play Tuesday. The Reds, at 51-49 in the very same National League Central, are on the hunt for a shortstop.
A few teams have already made big moves. The Rays, for example, added Twins slugger Nelson Cruz to their lineup last week. The indefatigable A.J. Preller secured contact-wizard Adam Frazier from the Pittsburgh Pirates, creating an infield logjam while adding another bat to what was already a stacked lineup in San Diego.
Plenty of talent remains available, however. Here’s look at five players who could be on the move, along with five teams looking to make moves as the deadline approaches.
Players to watch
Max Scherzer: For the first time in recent memory, the Nationals seem ready for a wholesale sell-off, the kind that includes more than just relievers on expiring contracts, but also future Hall of Famers.
Because of his 10-5 rights, Scherzer, 37, can veto any trade, but has communicated that he is open to heading elsewhere for the final few months of his contract, according to people familiar with his thinking. He is the most playoff-proven starter on the market, though teams may hesitate after he was scratched from his last start with triceps discomfort.
Trevor Story: Ever since Colorado traded away franchise keystone Nolan Arenado last winter, Story has seemed likely as the next Rockie to go. The 28-year-old is set to become a free agent after the season, one of multiple top-tier shortstops who will be available this winter. But in the short term, he could bolster the middle infield and middle of the order for a contender in need of an offensive boost — though he hasn’t made it easy for the Rockies to maximize their return: Story’s .733 OPS this year is the lowest of his career.
José Berríos: Berríos, who has a 3.48 ERA in 20 starts with Minnesota, joins Scherzer as one of the more valuable starters likely to be available this week. The Twins have already begun their sell-off by dealing Cruz to the Rays, and they will almost certainly have multiple suitors for Berríos, 27, who comes at a relatively low price point and is arbitration-eligible again next season before becoming a free agent for the first time in 2023.
Joey Gallo: With Cruz off the market, Gallo represents the most formidable power threat available. He has hit 24 homers from the left side and is a plus defender in the outfield, meaning that, unlike Cruz, he can help NL teams as readily as AL squads. The Scott Boras client is under team control through next season before becoming a free agent, meaning anyone trading for the 27-year-old is getting more than just a short-term rental — though Bryant, the Cubs’ corner infielder/outfielder, and his .856 OPS could be appealing to teams looking to avoid the cost of the extra year.
Trea Turner: This one could come with an asterisk, as there remains some uncertainty as to just how available the Nationals’ all-star shortstop really is. People familiar with the team’s plans say the Nationals have received a lot of interest in the speedster, who will become a free agent after next season. The feeling is the Nationals would have to be offered something for the 28-year-old they simply couldn’t afford to turn down. Turner may offer the biggest impact of any player available midseason: Since the start of the 2020 season, only one player (Fernando Tatis Jr.) has accumulated more Wins Above Replacement than Turner, according to FanGraphs.
Teams to watch
Padres: Preller and the Padres struck already this week by landing Frazier from the Pirates. They seem likely to do so again. Like most teams, San Diego could use a reliable starting pitcher and maybe some more power, making Berríos and Gallo particularly intriguing fits. Preller was a trusted Jon Daniels assistant in Texas when the Rangers made Gallo their first-round pick in 2012.
Dodgers: Since the start of the 2020 season, it seems the Padres and Dodgers have been locked in an unending battle to one-up each other. When the Padres traded for Blake Snell and Yu Darvish in the offseason, the Dodgers added Trevor Bauer to an already deep rotation. With Bauer under criminal investigation for sexual assault, the Dodgers could use a front line starter or two to help them down the stretch. Scherzer could make sense (of course, Scherzer makes sense for a lot of teams).
Giants: Unlike their division rivals, the Giants weren’t initially planning to be all-in this season. But they have played their way to the top of the NL West, leaving them to decide between committing to this season or to continue building for the long term. If they decide to go for it, the Giants could be in play for almost any of the big names available, particularly since they have the money to take on the remnants of a big contract or two.
Rays: Tampa Bay has already made plenty of deals this season, many of which would have raised eyebrows were it not for the Rays’ track record. But after acquiring Cruz and dealing away starter Rich Hill last week, Tampa Bay seems likely to add at least another starter, if not another bat.
Yankees: The 2021 season has been a relative disaster for the Yankees, who find themselves four games above .500 but nearly 10 games back in the AL East. The Yankees rarely wave the white flag, however, so expect them to move for some help in the next few days. Though they have money to spend, the Yankees have been reluctant to cross the luxury tax threshold.