Martinez told reporters that he believes only one of the 12 infected individuals is unvaccinated. The outbreak was revealed after the whole traveling party took rapid tests in the wake of Turner’s positive result. Major League Baseball then postponed Wednesday’s game to Thursday, setting up a doubleheader at Citizens Bank Park, allowing the Nationals time for additional testing and contact tracing.
Martinez said Wednesday evening that, aside from the 12 who tested positive, no one else had been put in mandatory quarantine.
The manager added that while some of the infected individuals are symptomatic, none are “really, really ill.” Thursday morning’s test results will decide whether the Nationals can take the field at 12:05 p.m.
“I am very concerned,” Martinez said on a video call Wednesday. “We all took rapid tests today. We’ll follow-up, we’ll get additional results [Thursday]. Hopefully no one else will test positive. But yes, there is some concern here right now. As soon as the game got canceled, I got everybody out of here and on a bus and back to the hotel. I want to do the same thing myself.”
This is not the first time this season the virus has found its way into the Nationals’ clubhouse. The team’s first four games were postponed after four players tested positive in March.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
