“We’re all very empathetic to [Rivera’s situation],” the receiver said. “I think [Rivera] does a good job of trying to understand where guys are at — whether you’re vaccinated or unvaccinated. But like I said, I think it’s just a collective thing where guys have to make their own decision, but also be mindful of how it could impact our team. I think that’s where it starts. If you choose not to be vaccinated and you have to follow the protocols and do what’s necessary, I think the guys are doing a good job of doing that.”