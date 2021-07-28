“There were some little details that we didn’t pay attention to, and I had to explain it to some of the young guys in particular so they understand it,” he said. “There’s a specific way that we practice. We try to mimic as close as we can to game situations ... by harping on tempo, harping on playing fast, trying to put stress on them so that they learn how to handle and cope with that. That helps. So to me, it’s about making sure we’re getting the right message across to the guys in terms of how we practice.”