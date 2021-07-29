Like Hand, Hudson is a veteran reliever who has drawn interest from contending teams. But the Nationals’ biggest trade chip is Max Scherzer, and the 37-year-old starter took the mound at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday, facing the Philadelphia Phillies in the first game of a straight doubleheader. By midmorning, three people with knowledge of the Nationals’ plans expected Scherzer to be dealt by the end of Thursday. The club has to both iron out deals and get Scherzer to approve, a right he holds after accruing 10 years of major league service and five consecutive with the same team.
So it’s a busy and uncertain time for the Nationals, who entered Thursday trailing the New York Mets by eight games in the National League East. Adams, 25, widely ranked outside of the top 10 in the Blue Jays’ impressive farm system. He was a third-round pick in the 2017 draft, joining the Blue Jays from the University of San Diego. Adams hit .239 with six doubles, seven homers, 16 walks and 46 strikeouts in 35 games for the Class AAA Buffalo Bisons this year. In 12 games with the Blue Jays, he had three hits in 28 at-bats with 12 strikeouts.
