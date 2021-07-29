By trading Scherzer and Turner — their longtime ace and a premier shortstop in his prime — the Nationals are set to retool around outfielder Juan Soto and their newest additions. The immediate price of that will be watching Scherzer and Turner, who is in MLB’s coronavirus protocols after testing positive Tuesday, hunt another title with another team. And the team on the field will be different, younger, the sort Washington hasn’t seen since becoming a perennial contender in 2012. The plan of playing deep into a future October won’t necessarily waver. But without Scherzer and Turner, the organization’s identity will change.