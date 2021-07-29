For years, Scherzer has provided similar performances every five days, reliable in everything from his demeanor to his pregame roast beef sandwich. But on Thursday, instead of heading to the tunnel to decompress like he usually does when he leaves a game, Scherzer paced. He paced the dugout with his head down, looking more lost than usual. Every time someone said something to him, it seemed to catch him by surprise, as if his mind had suddenly departed to some other place.
By that time, Scherzer already knew that he was likely headed elsewhere as part of an unprecedented Nationals sell-off. So when his outing was over, when the distraction was gone, all he could do was pace. He had nothing left to fight for, no one left to beat, no easy way to say goodbye.
What Scherzer didn’t know until later was that it was not just his Nationals tenure that was set to end, but also Trea Turner’s, that two of the few remaining pillars of recent Nationals success appeared to be headed to the Dodgers. Scherzer will be one of many aces in Los Angeles, where Clayton Kershaw is king. In Washington, he was one of a kind.
In an ideal world, the end of Scherzer’s tenure with the Nationals would have been grand and dramatic. It should have included lots of stomping around the mound at Nationals Park that might as well belong to him now. In Washington, number 31 will likely always belong to him, too.
Everyone in baseball knows huge, long-term deals for pitchers often build in a few years of ineffectiveness at the end in exchange for dominance at the beginning. Scherzer gave the Nationals elite value from start to finish, and was even able to get them something on the way out.
Since Scherzer signed with the Nationals in 2015, no pitcher has accumulated more FanGraphs Wins Above Replacement than Scherzer’s 36.9. No one has struck out more batters than Scherzer — and it’s not even close. As flawed a statistic as wins may be, it does speak to consistency and longevity within starts, and only Zack Greinke has more wins than Scherzer since he signed in D.C.
Trading Scherzer and Turner means the Nationals believe they need to reset, that the familiar foundation — the first real winning foundation in this team’s history — finally needs to be rebuilt in full. Turner was never this team’s only star, overshadowed by Bryce Harper and Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto until just recently — just in time for him to head elsewhere. Scherzer was the unique player who walked into a star-studded clubhouse and somehow shone brighter.
When he joined the Nationals they were a team on the rise, a franchise in need of help to make the next step, an organization known for being just good enough to engender belief and falling short just enough to make a person wonder what exactly was missing.
He overlapped with the first major free agent to sign in Washington, Jayson Werth (and did what had once been considered impossible by getting him to pay his clubhouse fantasy football financial obligations). He went to a Washington Capitals game in a hockey helmet with Ryan Zimmerman. If Stephen Strasburg was the first homegrown ace of this Nationals pitching staff, Scherzer emerged as the superstar Strasburg was never wired to be — loud, overtly determined, and unique.
His years-long history of near-October misses meshed perfectly with that of the Nationals, so much so that his slightly intoxicated tears, shed near at Minute Maid Park on the night of October 30, 2019, were the same tears shed by anyone who rooted for the Nationals that year. He, like the Nationals, had been close before. He, like the Nationals, just wanted one title to cement his legacy.
From 2012 to 2021, the Nationals contended for a postseason spot almost annually. Only once in his tenure, the 2018 season, did the Nationals consider a sell-off like the one Scherzer’s departure signals now. That year, ownership couldn’t pull the trigger on a series of deals that would have jettisoned Harper, Daniel Murphy and others. Instead, they traded Murphy to the Cubs in a late August waiver deal, part of a partial sell-off meant to keep much of the core intact. Harper left in free agency. They won the World Series the next year on the back of starting pitching, the one thing for which the sometimes-stingy Nationals have always been willing to pay.
Given the choice to pay Jordan Zimmermann long-term or commit to a new guy in Scherzer, the Nationals paid $215 million over seven years to Scherzer — a deal some mocked as an example of an overreach by a team desperate to find a way to win in October. But of all the long-term deals the Nationals have given pitchers, including the seven-year, $245 million dollar extension they gave Stephen Strasburg after the 2019 World Series and the $140 million they committed to Patrick Corbin before 2019, Scherzer’s may just be the best investment in franchise history. In fact, his deal may be the best investment in recent free agency.
Contending annually had more than just a financial cost. The Nationals spent trade deadlines trading prospects to plug holes. Their castoffs are everywhere.
Jesús Luzardo, the lefty the Oakland Athletics sent to the Miami Marlins on Wednesday in exchange for Starling Marte, to Boston starter Nick Pivetta, who owns a 4.51 ERA as a every-five-days starter for the surprising Boston Red Sox. Any of those players would help the Nationals now. But they were the down payment on a World Series title for which the balance is now due.
Paying that bill required an unceremonious parting with Scherzer, whose tenure spanned three presidents and three managers, a Stanley Cup title and the first World Series in D.C. in nearly a century. In his wake, those other starters loom as potentially crippling vestiges of a championship run. Strasburg needed season-ending thoracic outlet surgery and has made just seven starts since the 2019 World Series. in 20 starts this season Corbin is 6-9 with a 5.78 ERA. The Nationals likely wouldn’t have won the 2019 World Series without either of them. They will have to get creative to win another while both remain on the payroll.
That payroll will drop to around $84 million at the end of this season, according to Cot’s Baseball Contracts’ calculations of where their 40-man roster stands. The Nationals began this season with an Opening Day payroll of double that. Perhaps they could have used some of the savings to commit to Turner and Soto long-term, though their willingness to send Turner to Los Angeles suggests they did not believe they would re-sign him after the 2022 season.
And while they have tripled the number of prospects in their system ranked in Baseball America’s Top 100, prospects take time to become stars. And even stars don’t often turn into franchise-altering players like Scherzer. And whatever the Nationals become moving forward, whatever their rebuild yields, they will never see anyone like him again.