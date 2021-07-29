From 2012 to 2021, the Nationals contended for a postseason spot almost annually. Only once in his tenure, the 2018 season, did the Nationals consider a sell-off like the one Scherzer’s departure signals now. That year, ownership couldn’t pull the trigger on a series of deals that would have jettisoned Harper, Daniel Murphy and others. Instead, they traded Murphy to the Cubs in a late August waiver deal, part of a partial sell-off meant to keep much of the core intact. Harper left in free agency. They won the World Series the next year on the back of starting pitching, the one thing for which the sometimes-stingy Nationals have always been willing to pay.