The only exception to the policy is if fans are actively eating or drinking or if fans are in an open suite. If the suite glass is open, fans are not required to wear a mask but if the suite glass is closed, masks are required unless spectators are actively eating or drinking.
For those who are not fully vaccinated, face coverings are still required everywhere in Nationals Park and can only be removed temporarily while actively eating or drinking. The Nationals reopened Nationals Park to full capacity on June 10.