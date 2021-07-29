After Washington Mayor Muriel E. Bowser announced that masks will be required indoors for all people starting on Saturday, the Washington Nationals decided to follow suit and will change their mask policy beginning with Friday’s game against the Chicago Cubs.

Per the team, all fans, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear an approved face covering in indoor areas at Nationals Park. This includes restaurants, retail stores, bathrooms, elevators and sensory room and nursing mothers lounges, among other places.

The only exception to the policy is if fans are actively eating or drinking or if fans are in an open suite. If the suite glass is open, fans are not required to wear a mask but if the suite glass is closed, masks are required unless spectators are actively eating or drinking.

For those who are not fully vaccinated, face coverings are still required everywhere in Nationals Park and can only be removed temporarily while actively eating or drinking. The Nationals reopened Nationals Park to full capacity on June 10.