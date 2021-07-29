Then Max Scherzer, their top trade chip, took the mound to alleviate any worry about his right triceps, which kept him from pitching Saturday. A handful of interested teams sent scouts to watch him at Citizens Bank Park. Then the Nationals traded Brad Hand to the Toronto Blue Jays, acquiring minor league catcher Riley Adams in return. Outfielder Yadiel Hernandez, who’d been hanging in the dugout, was officially activated in Hand’s place.
And that was all before 12:30 p.m.
But Washington still beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 3-1, in what could have been Scherzer’s last start of a near seven-year run with the franchise. Fittingly, Scherzer threw six scoreless innings, yielded three hits, struck out five and earned his 92nd win in a Nationals uniform. So much for triceps concern.
In his pregame press conference, Martinez reiterated that only one of the 13 positive tests were for an unvaccinated person. A few were still showing mild symptoms, and no one was really sick, according to Martinez. Fielding a team Thursday was one issue, and the Nationals solved it by activating Gomes (left oblique strain) and Rainey (stress reaction in his right tibia). But piecing together a staff was an even bigger puzzle.
Martinez was without bench coach Tim Bogar, pitching coach Jim Hickey, first base coach Randy Knorr, third base coach Bobby Henley and assistant hitting coach Pat Roessler, among others. Sam Narron, pitching coach for the Class AA Harrisburg Senators, stood in for Hickey. Gary Thurman, the Nationals’ minor league outfield and base-running coordinator, took Knorr’s spot at first. Bullpen coach Henry Blanco manned third. Bullpen catcher Octavio Martinez assumed Blanco’s role. Brian Daubach, hitting coach for the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings, became hitting coach Kevin Long’s assistant; and Mike Warren, a Red Wings’ strength coach, joined the clubhouse, too.
None of that shifting left Martinez with a replacement bench coach. He promised to handle the duties with help from Kyle Schwarber.
This is a developing story and will be updated.