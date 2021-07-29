In his pregame press conference, Martinez reiterated that only one of the 13 positive tests were for an unvaccinated person. A few were still showing mild symptoms, and no one was really sick, according to Martinez. Fielding a team Thursday was one issue, and the Nationals solved it by activating Gomes (left oblique strain) and Rainey (stress reaction in his right tibia). But piecing together a staff was an even bigger puzzle.