The Finals featured the Milwaukee Bucks, who found gold with Giannis Antetokounmpo with the No. 15 pick in 2013, and the Phoenix Suns, who relied heavily on three recent lottery picks: Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges. Yes, the Bucks and Suns swung major trades for Jrue Holiday and Chris Paul, respectively, but those moves only made sense because both teams had previously identified building blocks in the draft. Remember, Milwaukee won just 15 games in 2013-14, and Phoenix won 19 games in 2018-19.