Murphy helped Senegalese big man Tacko Fall of the Boston Celtics get his green card and secured a 10-year tourist visa for Fall’s mother, Marianne Sene, to come and go as she pleases. He helped Boban Marjanovic, the beloved Serbian center from the Dallas Mavericks, acquire a special work visa that would allow him to fight Keanu Reeves in “John Wick: Chapter 3.” He’s working with Orlando Magic forward Moritz Wagner to get his green card, helping Wagner’s girlfriend come over from Germany for a program that will give her college credit, and assisted Wagner’s mother, Beate, to come over to be with another son, Franz, for this year’s draft.