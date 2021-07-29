“I’m not going to tell you what number or which ones are in it,” he said, “but there will be enough of that in what’s shared [on the team website] — and we’ll continue to do that. That way you’ll know — I mean, you can infer — we’re always a few steps ahead of that in the process. If we’ve had time to make content around it, we’ve moved past it. … But yes, it has been narrowed down.”