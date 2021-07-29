Westbrook, 32, averaged a triple-double for the fourth time in his lone season with the Wizards. The organization traded John Wall and a lottery-protected 2023 first-round pick to the Houston Rockets for Westbrook last December. Westbrook averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists while helping lead the Wizards to the playoffs for the first time since 2018. He set the organization’s record for triple-doubles during his lone season in Washington.
Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard said Wednesday that the team would be prepared if a major offer was brought to the table.
“We’ve always said you want to prepare for the big moment and be ready for the big moment,” Sheppard said. “And you’ll know when that moment comes because people will be calling you about it. We don’t go intending to trade anybody on our roster. But when those moments present themselves in the last two years, I think we’ve shown we’re not shy to do anything that we think makes the Wizards better.”
Sheppard also said everything was good with Bradley Beal and that he had not requested a trade by Wednesday afternoon.
The Wizards hired Wes Unseld Jr. as head coach earlier this month. A person with knowledge of the situation, said Beal did not like that his candidate of choice, Sam Cassell, did not get a second interview. That displeasure, however, appears to have gone away and Beal wants to stay.
Westbrook is a Long Beach, Calif., native who played at UCLA and spent his first 11 seasons in Oklahoma City before one year in Houston another with the Wizards. He became an instant favorite among Wizards fans for a never-ending effort, combined with his athleticism, intensity and leadership.
Westbrook once shared the same agent as Lakers forward Anthony Davis and is friends and neighbors with LeBron James in Los Angeles. The question is how will the ball-dominant nine-time all-star will fit with James and Davis considering he is a career 30.5 percent three-point shooter. The news of the trade was first reported by The Athletic.
The Wizards appear to get much-needed help on the wings with Kuzma and Caldwell-Pope. The team needs more shooters and while both have struggled with consistency at times, they’ve proven they can make shots during points of their career.
Kuzma, 26, just finished his fourth season with the Lakers after being the No. 27 overall pick in 2017. He averaged 12.9 points and 6.1 rebounds last season. The Utah product was a reserve on the 2020 Lakers championship team.
Kuzma was the last significant holdover from the young Lakers teams before James arrived. He was considered to be a big piece of the organization’s future after averaging 18.7 points during his second season, but struggled to find his place once Davis joined the team for the 2019-20 season and averaged just 12.9 points last season and shot just 44.3 percent, a drop from his first two years in the league. He is under contract through the 2023-24 season with $13 million in each of his remaining three years.
Harrell, 27, signed with the Lakers as a free agent after being named the league’s Sixth Man of the Year following the 2019-20 season. Harrell never found his groove with the Lakers, averaging 13.5 points and 3.9 rebounds in just 22.9 minutes per game. He has a player option on his contract for the 2021-22 season with a salary of $9.72 million.
Caldwell-Pope, 28, spent the last four seasons in Los Angeles and averaged 9.7 points and 41 percent from three-point range last season. He was a much-needed sniper during the Lakers’ title run, but shot just 43.1 percent last season. Caldwell-Pope is under contract through the 2022-23 season and is slated to make $13.04 million next season.
Candace Buckner and Michael Lee contributed to this report.