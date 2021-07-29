For the Big 12, the question is whether the conference, which will be down to eight teams, can survive the loss of its two most prominent programs. It could try to recruit the best programs from conferences outside the “Power 5” quintet, which also includes the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12. However, other Big 12 schools could look to jump ship. Reports have indicated that the AAC, the strongest of the “Group of 5” conferences, may attempt to pilfer some or perhaps even all of the remaining Big 12 teams.