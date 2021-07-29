Along the course of the tournament, however, Berhalter not only learned about his young squad but watched it provide late-game heroics in consecutive knockout-round matches four days apart to advance to Sunday’s championship match in Las Vegas.
After ousting Jamaica with an 83rd-minute goal, the Americans on Thursday defeated Asian champion Qatar, 1-0, on Gyasi Zardes’s sliding effort in the 86th at Q2 Stadium.
They will face the winner of Thursday’s late semifinal in Houston between Mexico and Canada.
“We’re not done,” Berhalter said. “That was the message to the team: It’s nice to make the final, but we want to win the final, and our number one goal is to win the Gold Cup. We said that before the Gold Cup and we’ll say it again.”
The goal culminated 25 minutes of U.S. optimism following a missed penalty kick by Qatar.
High pressure forced a giveaway. A pair of late subs, Nicholas Gioacchini and Eryk Williamson, worked a combination. Gioacchini used a clever touch on the left side to shake two defenders, then used the outside of his inside foot to cross to the onrushing Zardes for a sliding finish and his 14th international goal.
“I just had to crash the box, and sure enough, there was open space that I attacked,” said Zardes, 29, one of the few experienced players on the roster.
The Americans won their eighth straight, the longest streak since 2013, and advanced to the Gold Cup final for the eighth time in the past nine attempts.
This edition has been a major audition for a host of players seeking to catch Berhalter’s eye.
“Part of the objective of this tournament was to give young highly talented players experience,” Berhalter said. “We’ve done that, and we are continuing to do that.”
Qatar, a guest team gaining experience in various competitions before it hosts the World Cup, proved in the first half its run in the tournament was no fluke, seizing on opportunities in transition and finding opportunity through possession.
The Americans enjoyed ample possession in the first half but lacked invention. They were in trouble.
Almoez Ali, who entered the night as the tournament’s top scorer, narrowly missed the left corner from 18 yards. A deflection off defender James Sands forced goalkeeper Matt Turner into a diving stop, and two minutes later, Turner, in just his sixth appearance, made a sensational touch save on Abdelaziz Hatim’s angled volley.
“He bailed us out,” Berhalter said.
Seven minutes into the second half, Matthew Hoppe set up Daryl Dike for a one-timer at advancing goalkeeper Meshaal Bersham — the last of several disappointing moments for the promising striker.
The next eight minutes descended into controversy and chaos.
Sands tackled Akram Afif in the box at the end of a swift counterattack, making little, if any, contact with the ball. Play continued. At the next stoppage, the video assistant referee suggested referee Juan Gabriel Calderon review the play.
After a long look, Calderon awarded the penalty kick.
Hasan Al Haydos stepped up, but Turner, Kellyn Acosta and others caused a commotion in front of him, delaying and distracting. As he did in an earlier match, Al Haydos chipped the ball down the middle, only this time it floated over the crossbar.
“I just tried to let [Al Haydos] know that I’ve been watching his penalties,” Turner said. “Even beforehand, I kind of mimicked his run-up as I was heading back to my goal to try to just mess with him a little bit.”
The momentum shifted. U.S. pressure grew. Five substitutes brought energy and ideas. The goal arrived, just as it did in the late going Sunday in Arlington, Tex.
“Our starters did a phenomenal job wearing them out, holding the ball and trying to create opportunities to where, when the subs came in, we were able to make a difference,” Zardes said.
Following 10 minutes of stoppage time, the novice Americans were on their way to the final.
“This is a resilient group,” Berhalter said, “and for us to battle back like that and get the win shows a lot about the character of this team.”
Notes: Columbus, Ohio — which staged the U.S. team’s home qualifier against Mexico the past five World Cup cycles — will instead host the U.S.-Costa Rica match Oct. 13 at the new Lower.com Field, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced. On Wednesday, Cincinnati’s new TQL Stadium was selected for the Mexico match Nov. 12.
Previously announced were Nashville (vs. Canada, Sept. 5) and Austin (vs. Jamaica, Oct. 7). The venues for three home qualifiers in early 2022 remain undecided. ...
Berhalter apologized for yelling at the fourth official on the sideline after the goal. “A little bit overboard,” he said. “Some frustration with the refereeing, but that poor guy, he wasn’t the cause of it.”