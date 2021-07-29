The 6-foot-7, 220-pound Kispert averaged 18.6 points per game and adds some much-needed shooting to the Wizards roster after he shot 52.9 percent from the field and 44.0 percent from three-point range.
The Wizards had the No. 15 overall pick for the first time since 2018, when they selected Troy Brown Jr. Kispert now joins a young core that includes first-round picks Rui Hachimura (2019) and Deni Avdija (2020), Thomas Bryant and Daniel Gafford. There were reports that Bradley Beal was considering requesting a trade, but general manager Tommy Sheppard said Wednesday that he had not and he remained on the roster as the draft continued.
Kispert becomes new coach Wes Unseld Jr.’s first draft pick after being hired away from the Denver Nuggets to replace Scott Brooks less than two weeks ago. Unseld is known for his work in developing young players, including 2021 MVP Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.
The No. 15 pick seemed like no man’s land — just outside of the lottery without the success of a lower pick — but there has been quality selected in that spot over the years. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (2013), Kawhi Leonard (2011), Al Jefferson (2004) and Steve Nash (1996) were all selected with the No. 15 slot. The Magic’s Cole Anthony was the No. 15 pick last season.
Oklahoma State forward Cade Cunningham opened up the draft as the No. 1 overall pick to the Detroit Pistons, as expected. G League Ignite guard Jalen Green went No. 2 overall and USC center Evan Mobley was the No. 3 selection. The first shock of the night was Florida State forward Scottie Barnes going No. 4 overall to the Toronto Raptors.