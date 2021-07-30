On Thursday night, the Wizards decided to try something else that seems new. Westbrook is gone, off to his hometown of Los Angeles, where he will attempt to share the basketball with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He wanted to move on because he’s almost 33, and the Wizards have, at best, an iffy future as a contender. The Wizards needed more depth of talent and a more flexible cap situation, so they were okay with getting an assortment of good role players in Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in addition to a first-round draft pick that they later shipped to Indiana for guard Aaron Holiday and second-round pick Isaiah Todd.