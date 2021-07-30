The Wizards have reached the one-and-done phase of their headstrong, anti-rebuilding plan. Almost eight months ago, they traded John Wall for Westbrook in a blockbuster swap of stars with unwieldy supermax contracts. They received the healthier point guard, which enabled them to try something that seemed new with Bradley Beal and their collection of developing players and reclamation projects. With a furious finish, they made the postseason. Then they promptly exited after Philadelphia outclassed them in five games.
On Thursday night, the Wizards decided to try something else that seems new. Westbrook is gone, off to his hometown of Los Angeles, where he will attempt to share the basketball with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He wanted to move on because he’s almost 33, and the Wizards have, at best, an iffy future as a contender. The Wizards needed more depth of talent and a more flexible cap situation, so they were okay with getting an assortment of good role players in Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in addition to a first-round draft pick that they later shipped to Indiana for guard Aaron Holiday and second-round pick Isaiah Todd.
But they’re probably not permanent pieces, either. Within a year, a good number of those players could be headed elsewhere. For a franchise adamant about not rebuilding, the Wizards are shuffling like a rebuilding team anyway.
What’s the endgame here? They’re living year to year now. They’re trying to hold onto to Beal because, to them, starting over means they’d just be right back in the market for a talent of his caliber. But the Wizards aren’t operating from a position of power. Reports suggest Beal’s loyalty to the Wizards is starting to wane. He hasn’t requested a trade, but if he already has considered it, imagine where his head might be next season if the Wizards don’t show marked improvement.
And how can they be significantly better? The Wizards have one all star, a deeper bench and a better ensemble of shooters. Their defensive deficiencies remain, however, and this roster may exacerbate those problems in a way that new coach Wes Unseld Jr. won’t be able to mask. And they enter free agency and trade season desperate for a legitimate starting point guard.
The Westbrook one-and-done emphasizes that the Wizards are falling once again into an aimless cycle of building atop a sinking foundation that they refuse to address. They’re just getting by. They would be better off looking honestly into the future and realizing that they’re doing little more than delaying the inevitable with Beal.
Beal’s two-year, $72 million extension begins during the 2021-22 season. However, remember that he has a player option for the second year of the deal. So the Wizards must treat his situation with the urgency of an expiring contract. They must make a leap next season, and that scenario doesn’t seem realistic.
Even if it turns out to be a rosy year, there’s a money issue to consider. Beal is certain to opt out of his contract after next season because he’s set himself up for a huge payday after he completes his 10th year of service. In 2022, he will be eligible to sign for an estimated $266 million with a five-year extension. It would be the largest in league history, an average annual salary of $53.2 million.
For Beal, loyalty is smart business. One problem, though: For all his smooth scoring and individual brilliance, Beal has led the Wizards to three straight losing seasons during his time as the No. 1 option. He has averaged 30 points a night for two years, but the Wizards are still a low-ceiling team that must be thrilled the NBA is continuing its play-in tournament format. Beal isn’t to blame for all their shortcomings, but it’s fair to suggest his talents are best suited on either a team with three comparable all-stars or a squad in which he’s the co-star to a dominant No. 1 option.
It is imprudent for Wizards owner Ted Leonsis to give more than a quarter of a billion dollars to a star the franchise has had trouble building around. If Beal were to sign with another team, the current max projection is a four-year, $198 million contract (or $49.5 million a season). Even that seems bonkers for the Wizards’ situation, and though it is a huge number, Beal probably would be offended if Washington offered $68 million less than what it could give.
That’s the tricky part of maximum contracts. The league’s top 25 players each expect to receive every available dollar, but in truth, there are only a handful who can take up so much cap space and not leave their teams hamstrung.
Injury misfortune ruined what was left of the Wall and Beal era. The Wizards had to scramble. They were going to suffer and lose. There’s not much they could do. After the Wall-for-Westbrook swap, they had an all-star backcourt tandem again. Westbrook averaged another triple double. Beal scored 31.3 points per game. Still, the Wizards were 17-32 in early April and had to go on a miracle run just to earn a first-round playoff thumping.
They rallied, but it was a sobering year. Coach Scott Brooks couldn’t keep his job despite the turnaround. Westbrook took pressure off Beal and showed the younger players how to compete, but as usual, he didn’t leave enough space for those secondary options to stretch out and explore their games. It was good while it lasted, especially the final six weeks of last season. It wasn’t meant to endure.
That’s the issue with the Wizards. They are playing dodgeball. So far, they have avoided what they fear the most: Beal wanting to bail. Yet with a creative first-time general manager in Tommy Sheppard and Unseld’s reputation for player development, they could create something more hopeful through a full rebuild. And despite the franchise’s history, it wouldn’t have to take forever.
The time is now, though. Lesser stars have gone for ridiculous bundles of assets in recent years. The Wizards did solid work selecting Corey Kispert and Todd during Thursday’s draft, but it would’ve been an awesome year to have a top-seven pick. In the next few drafts, there are superstar prospects available. Rebuilding doesn’t necessitate tanking, but it does require tearing apart the entire roster. A first-round loser with a 34-38 record is a team going nowhere. The Wizards need the courage to be proactive.
But they’ll probably wait until Beal has had enough. That time is coming, by the way. The Wizards have too much work left, and Beal just turned 28. He is in the prime of his career, and he hasn’t won a playoff series since Washington defeated Atlanta in 2017. The Wizards shouldn’t lie to themselves. That time is coming.
While they’re busy resisting change, they are running out of chances to get ahead of the inevitable.
