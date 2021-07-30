Soto plays the role of Zimmerman in this Nats’ overhaul, though in terms of on-field success, he’s more important. He is still just 22, which is staggering, and despite the sense that he had something of a sluggish start to 2021, he ranks 10th in all of baseball in OPS (.940). Go back to 2019, that championship season, and there is one player with at least 600 plate appearances who has posted a better OPS than Soto’s .979: Mike Trout (1.062). If you’re picking one player around which to start a franchise, he still has to be in the top five.