The Padres added coveted contact wizard Adam Frazier to an already solid infield that will now include four all-stars on a regular basis. They traded for Nationals reliever Daniel Hudson, quietly one of the best back-end arms available. The Brewers bolstered their bullpen and bench. The Giants, soon getting plenty of their own stars back from injury, traded for Cubs star Kris Bryant in the hopes that he will be enough to help them continue to push by the Southern California powerhouses that have become the center of the baseball universe this summer.