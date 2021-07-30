On Friday alone, there was no way to replace Scherzer, their ace for more than six years, whose blue and brown eyes still watched over the stadium on a poster beyond the right field concourse; Turner, the elite shortstop with that rare blend of speed and power; Hudson, who was on the mound for the final out of the 2019 World Series; or Gomes, who caught it. There was no simple way to show a crowd of 33,882 people, many of them in Scherzer and Turner jerseys, that this step back will work. There was no telling if it will.