Beal’s uncertain future increased the urgency to make this deal. If Beal had asked out this summer, Washington would have potentially been stuck with Westbrook and a bunch of young players who didn’t fit well with him. Now, Beal would be smart to give his new cast a chance to prove itself. If Beal eventually decides that he wants out, at least Sheppard won’t be starting the rebuilding process with a bare cupboard. And if Washington is forced to proceed with a Beal trade, it can seek more prospects and picks as it takes the next natural step toward a youth movement.