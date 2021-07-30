Once the dust settled on the Westbrook trade, there were plenty of other draft surprises. After a one-year break due to the coronavirus pandemic, the festivities returned to Barclays Center, where a class headlined by Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green and Evan Mobley took turns shaking hands with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and donning their commemorative team hats. Without further ado, here’s a rundown of the winners and losers from NBA draft night.
Winners: Washington Wizards
When the Wizards promoted Tommy Sheppard to general manager in 2019, his roster-building efforts were seriously crimped by John Wall’s onerous supermax contract and injury concerns. By swapping Wall for Russell Westbrook before the season and then flipping Westbrook to the Lakers on Thursday for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and a first-round pick, which was later rerouted to the Indiana Pacers for Aaron Holiday, Sheppard finally cleared the Wizards’ salary cap logjam.
There is still plenty of roster work to be done, but Washington is now well-positioned to offer Bradley Beal another massive extension and enters next season with a new coach, Wes Unseld Jr. Beal might have lost his star partner, but his decent collection of supporting talent will have more room to breathe in Westbrook’s absence.
Beal’s uncertain future increased the urgency to make this deal. If Beal had asked out this summer, Washington would have potentially been stuck with Westbrook and a bunch of young players who didn’t fit well with him. Now, Beal would be smart to give his new cast a chance to prove itself. If Beal eventually decides that he wants out, at least Sheppard won’t be starting the rebuilding process with a bare cupboard. And if Washington is forced to proceed with a Beal trade, it can seek more prospects and picks as it takes the next natural step toward a youth movement.
Loser: Dennis Schröder
The Lakers’ acquisition of Westbrook is bound to be polarizing. It’s a very “Hollywood” move: Throw Westbrook with LeBron James and Anthony Davis and call it a splashy Big Three, even if the newcomer isn’t a particularly good fit. Will Westbrook be able to adjust to a more complementary role? Probably not. Will he finally be able to conquer his playoff demons? Doubtful. Will Los Angeles wind up trading him next summer just like Oklahoma City, Houston and Washington have during the last three offseasons? Definitely possible.
Los Angeles is banking on the idea that Westbrook can help lighten James’s load during the regular season, and it’s hoping that James and Davis can cover up some of Westbrook’s flaws — outside shooting, decision-making and defensive focus — in the playoffs. But the Lakers’ summer work has just begun now that they have traded three rotation players for Westbrook, and their offseason grade remains incomplete.
However, it’s clear that Schröder caught the short end of the stick. The 27-year-old guard arrived in Los Angeles last summer expecting to chase a title in Southern California and enjoy a huge free agency payday. Instead, he wasn’t granted an extension, played poorly in a first-round series loss to the Phoenix Suns and found himself expendable due to the Westbrook move.
Winners: Detroit Pistons
The Pistons were winners as soon as the Ping-Pong balls broke their way on draft lottery night. Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham was the consensus favorite to go No. 1 for months, and Detroit stuck to the script without much fanfare or waffling.
A do-everything lead playmaker who has drawn comparisons to James Harden and Luka Doncic, Cunningham should capture hearts in Detroit in a way that Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin never did during what has been a bleak decade of Motor City hoops. While an awful lot of teams in this year’s lottery needed Cunningham, only Detroit got him.
Losers: Toronto Raptors
Although Raptors president Masai Ujiri rarely finds himself in the “losers” column, his unexpected decision to select Florida State forward Scottie Barnes over Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs with the No. 4 pick warrants further investigation. Ujiri tends to favor athletic forwards, drafting Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Bruno Caboclo while swinging the trade of his career for Kawhi Leonard in 2018. The 6-foot-9 Barnes fits that bill and wasn’t going to slip much further down the board if Toronto had taken Suggs.
But after the Houston Rockets selected Jalen Green at No. 2 and the Cleveland Cavaliers took Evan Mobley at No. 3, Suggs was waiting for Toronto at No. 4. What a perfect chance to nab a long-term replacement for 35-year-old point guard and impending free agent Kyle Lowry, right? Wrong. As a complete, high-IQ player who plays both sides of the ball, Suggs would have been a clean fit next to Fred VanVleet.
While there’s a chance that Barnes has a higher long-term ceiling than Suggs, selecting him suggests that Siakam could be on the move or that Toronto believes it is further away from returning to contention than it might have seemed. Why else pass on a player who looked like the missing piece to the puzzle?
Winners: Orlando Magic
Orlando had to be crestfallen on draft lottery night when its midseason sell-off and late-season tank only produced the No. 5 and No. 8 picks in what appeared to be a four-player draft. Instead of selecting between several athletic forwards who need to work on their jumpers — a player type they’ve invested countless draft picks on over the years — the Magic got lucky when Suggs fell directly into their laps.
This organization has needed a floor general with superstar potential and a marketable personality since Anfernee Hardaway, and Suggs looks like the man for the job. Rather than being forced to wait on Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac to recover from their injuries, the Magic now have a high-character leader to excite their beleaguered fans. Meanwhile, snagging Michigan’s Franz Wagner at No. 8 was a savvy add. The 6-foot-9 German projects as a forward who can shoot and defend and should complement Suggs well.
Loser: Stephen Curry
With titles always front of mind, the Golden State Warriors seemed poised to either package their two lottery picks for veteran help or, if that failed, to select players capable of earning minutes in next year’s playoffs. After all, they have no time to waste given that Curry is 33 years old and still playing like an MVP candidate.
Instead, the Warriors drafted Jonathan Kuminga at No. 7 and Moses Moody at No. 14, two teenagers who will need some time to adjust to the NBA game. While both selections can be justified using “best player available” logic, Golden State was in a unique position to draft based on need and a desire to take an immediate step forward. Unless a deal materializes later this summer or before the trade deadline, Curry will be welcoming two youngsters who need developmental minutes and will complicate Golden State’s 2022 title chase.
Winner: Josh Giddey
Giddey was a fast riser on draft boards in recent weeks, and the 18-year-old Australian maxed out by landing with the Oklahoma City Thunder at No. 6, well above where most analysts believed he would land.
A skilled passer with great size at 6-foot-8, Giddey is headed to an organization that has a long and successful track record of developing talent. The pressure will be off in Oklahoma City, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the lead ballhandler and there’s no urgency to win in the short term. If Giddey hits, he will become a cult hero for a devout fan base and another feather in Thunder President Sam Presti’s hat. If not, the damage will be minimal because Oklahoma City has accumulated more first-round picks than anyone can count over the next five years.
Losers: Philadelphia 76ers
The sooner the 76ers move on from Ben Simmons, the better for all parties involved. It’s not necessarily a surprise that Philadelphia didn’t move Simmons on draft night, but the franchise will remain in stasis until it finds a way to wiggle out of its precarious position with the 2016 No. 1 pick.
While reports indicate that 76ers President Daryl Morey is asking for the moon in Simmons talks, smart bidders will realize that a deal must get done because it would be untenable for Philadelphia to bring back its playoff scapegoat. If negotiations drag deep into the fall, they will represent one final Simmons-related distraction for Joel Embiid and company.
Winners: G League Ignite
The G League Ignite developmental team was formed last season to provide an alternative to NCAA play for promising high school prospects who wanted to earn salaries and prepare for the NBA draft. It was an inventive idea, but there were no guarantees that the maiden voyage would prove successful, especially given the many logistical challenges presented by the pandemic.
Well, the first returns are in and the program delivered three players to the NBA on draft night: Green went No. 2 to the Rockets, Kuminga went No. 7 to the Warriors and Isaiah Todd went No. 31 to the Washington Wizards, by way of the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.
While the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules are bound to shake up the landscape for future classes, this year’s program should be viewed as a victory. Green didn’t hurt his stock by skipping college, as he was selected ahead of Mobley and Suggs, two NCAA standouts. What’s more, the G League Ignite produced two of the top seven picks, while no college program managed to deliver two lottery picks.
Losers: Portland Trail Blazers
Following reports that he might request a trade, Damian Lillard made it clear that he wants to see meaningful improvement to the Portland Trail Blazers’ roster before next season. Yet Portland’s draft night came and went with a whimper: Its only move was to trade with the New Orleans Pelicans for the rights to the No. 43 pick, which it used to select Texas forward Greg Brown.
To be fair, expectations were modest given that Portland had parted with its first-round pick in a 2020 trade for Robert Covington. Even so, Lillard’s future remains a major topic of conversation while he competes with USA Basketball at the Tokyo Olympics, and Blazers President Neil Olshey is on the clock.