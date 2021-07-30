The NFL and NFLPA developed protocols that ease many restrictions for vaccinated players and staffers. They are tested only once every two weeks and they’re generally exempt from contact-tracing quarantines, while unvaccinated players and staffers remain subject to daily testing and rigid protocols. That has major competitive implications, which were amplified when the NFL sent a memo to teams last week saying that if a game is canceled due to an outbreak caused by a team’s unvaccinated players or staffers and cannot be rescheduled, that team will forfeit the game.