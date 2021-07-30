Now, in his annual routine of acclimating to another playbook and another organization, he said he feels on schedule. He’s puzzling out the scheme verbiage and learning the tendencies of offensive coordinator Scott Turner, which he considers crucial. He’s building relationships with his linemen and receivers and using this experience to think about what plays might work in crunchtime. Fitzpatrick seems confident and loose, joking he that was successful when under pressure last year because “as I’ve had more kids, seven of them coming at me now, it just becomes a little bit more normal.”