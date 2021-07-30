Yet Coach Ron Rivera maintains quarterback is an open competition between Fitzpatrick and Taylor Heinicke, who led a near-upset of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in last season’s first-round playoff game. Rivera intimated Fitzpatrick must earn it — though Heinicke is less proven and owed only $1.6 million this season — in part because he regrets giving the job outright to Dwayne Haskins in 2020, a move he’s called “a mistake.” And so, throughout camp, Heinicke has stepped in for regular reps with the first team.
“We roll in Taylor today and nothing seems to faze [Fitzpatrick],” Rivera said Thursday. “He just goes out and does his job. He doesn’t look over his shoulder. And I think that’s a confident player. I think guys can learn from that. Don’t worry about what’s going on over here, worry about yourself. We’re about doing your job.”
The coach has also seemed pleased with Heinicke. He praised the 28-year-old’s “never say die” attitude and support among his teammates. Heinicke, who was out of football and sleeping on his sister’s couch one year ago, credited Fitzpatrick for his support. Heinicke said he struggled the first two days of camp, particularly when throwing left, and Fitzpatrick pulled him aside to dispense some advice. So Heinicke has a somewhat different perspective than Rivera, who said, “He’s going to push Ryan.”
“I don’t look it as I’m competing against him,” Heinicke said. “I’m just looking it as trying to get better.”
In a way, Rivera’s insistence on competition at quarterback, like every other position, is understandable. Washington threw the ball a lot last year and was not very good at it. The offense was one of the league’s least efficient passing units, averaging 37.6 throws per game (ninth) and lost 2.40 expected points added per game on them (32nd), according to TruMedia.
For now, Kyle Allen is not in the competition. The 25-year-old was steady if unspectacular in four starts last year before suffering a season-ending right ankle injury, but he’s so far looked mobile during third-team reps and does not wear a brace. Rivera said Allen could compete “at some point” but that, in Fitzpatrick and Heinicke, “we’ve got two clear-cut guys right now.”
“I'm not selling Kyle down the river,” Rivera added. “I think he still has an opportunity to help us, whether it's immediately or in the future. But we'll see. I mean, again, it's about being healthy.”
In the first three practices of camp, Fitzpatrick was solid while Heinicke and Allen were inconsistent with regularly inaccurate or batted-down throws. None of them attempted many deep passes, the dimension Fitzpatrick is expected to add to the offense, and in fact it was Allen who had made the throw of camp — a deep, over-the-shoulder ball along the left sideline to third-round pick Dyami Brown — until Fitzpatrick topped him Friday with a go route to Terry McLaurin past newly signed cornerback William Jackson III.
But in Year 17, on his ninth team, Fitzpatrick’s hard-to-rattle rep is hard-won. He was playing some of the best ball of his career last October, when, coming off back-to-back blowout wins, the Miami Dolphins benched him in favor of Tua Tagovailoa. Fitzpatrick called it “heartbreaking” at the time, and after Thursday’s practice, when he took second-team reps, he acknowledged it’s difficult to not focus on competition.
Early in his career, the St. Louis Rams’ seventh-round pick said he was always playing the numbers game, guessing whether the team would keep two or three quarterbacks, guessing whether it would keep him. He wore himself out, and over the years, flitting through Cincinnati, Buffalo, Tennessee, Houston, New York (Jets), Tampa Bay and Miami, he discovered the comfort behind the cliche “control what you can control.”
Now, in his annual routine of acclimating to another playbook and another organization, he said he feels on schedule. He’s puzzling out the scheme verbiage and learning the tendencies of offensive coordinator Scott Turner, which he considers crucial. He’s building relationships with his linemen and receivers and using this experience to think about what plays might work in crunchtime. Fitzpatrick seems confident and loose, joking he that was successful when under pressure last year because “as I’ve had more kids, seven of them coming at me now, it just becomes a little bit more normal.”
On the walk in from his second camp practice, he was reminded that the first player to sack him in the NFL was the late Sean Taylor, Washington’s former star safety.
“I just saw a Sean Taylor jersey out there and flinched,” he said, laughing.
On the field, Fitzpatrick has been developing a rapport with the first-team offense. He’s started to sync with several players on the timing of routes, including McLaurin and tight end Logan Thomas, and those trust-building moments translate to games. But if he’s asked to step aside so Heinicke can take reps with those receivers instead, he maintained it wouldn’t faze him.
“Even if it wasn’t my rep, [I’m] watching another guy do something and going up and talking to him about, ‘I loved what you did because …’ or ‘Hey, we could get sharper on your break,’ or whatever it is,” Fitzpatrick said. “[I’m] just staying in tune, staying sharp mentally, and just making sure that I’m into it at all times.”