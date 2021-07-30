The Giants are one of five teams to earn at least 60 wins in their first 100 games this season, a mark that’s been achieved by 64 teams since the 1998 expansion. Of those 64 teams, 43 made the playoffs and eight won the World Series. The Giants earned their record with a run differential of plus-113. We would expect a team with that run differential to be 64-38, the team’s actual record, meaning San Francisco’s success doesn’t appear to be a result of unusually good luck. If we take it a step further and adjust for the sequence in which their batting events occurred — also known as third-order wins — we would expect the Giants to be an even better 65-37.