Of 100 analysts surveyed by MLB.com, 82 chose the Dodgers to win the division; the Padres got the remaining 18 votes. Fox Sports listed both the Dodgers and Padres in the “elite” tier of teams in a preseason preview, describing the NL West as “a two-team race between the Padres and Dodgers.”
Even now, the Giants are given less than a three percent chance to win the World Series by FanGraphs, a fraction of the Dodgers’ chances (21.5 percent) despite being ahead of them in the standings. Oddsmakers like DraftKings list the Giants with 14-1 odds to win it all, more than three times as high as the odds for the Dodgers (3-1), whose projections have only improved since the additions of Max Scherzer and Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals.
However, when you look at the Giants’ win-loss record compared to their underlying performance, nothing appears out of the ordinary, and their results suggest more success might lay ahead.
Ace Max Scherzer, star shortstop Trea Turner set to go to Los Angeles Dodgers as Nats’ rebuild begins
The Giants are one of five teams to earn at least 60 wins in their first 100 games this season, a mark that’s been achieved by 64 teams since the 1998 expansion. Of those 64 teams, 43 made the playoffs and eight won the World Series. The Giants earned their record with a run differential of plus-113. We would expect a team with that run differential to be 64-38, the team’s actual record, meaning San Francisco’s success doesn’t appear to be a result of unusually good luck. If we take it a step further and adjust for the sequence in which their batting events occurred — also known as third-order wins — we would expect the Giants to be an even better 65-37.
(Why take sequencing into account? If a team gets four walks in a row during an inning, a run will almost certainly score (barring a pickoff). If those same walks are spread out over four innings, it is likely they wouldn’t produce a run. It’s the same number of events, but the sequence in which they occur has a big impact on the scoreboard.)
So these Giants haven’t been lucky, but instead are succeeding because of meaningful improvements on their roster, which should endure, barring injury concerns.
The improvements aren’t in personnel, but of the strategic variety. For example, starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani has dialed back his use of the four-seam fastball to a career low 27 percent of pitches thrown, and is using his change-up and slider more. The result is a boost in groundballs to a near-career high of 46 percent, along with a career-best .241 batting average against on balls put in play.
Kevin Gausman is using his split-finger fastball more frequently and batters are hitting .112 and slugging .155 against the pitch. Logan Webb has doubled his sinker use and his groundball rate has improved from 53 to 62 percent in one season. And only two pitchers are throwing a change-up with less spin — which gives it more vertical drop — than Johnny Cueto (1330 rpm, per data from TruMedia), who is walking batters at a career-low rate (4.6 percent). Overall, the Giants pitching staff is tied for the major league lead in walk rate and first-pitch strikes and leads the majors in groundball rate.
It’s not just the pitching that’s changed for the better. Manager Gabe Kapler is using the shift more judiciously this season (on 24 percent of opposing plate appearances, rather than 32 percent a year ago) it has helped reduce opponents’ batting average-against on balls in play in those situations from .282 to .266. The average BABIP against the shift is .284 in the National League this season. That’s helped fuel an overall improvement in fielding.
San Francisco leads the majors in outs above average (27), a range-based metric of fielding skill that accounts for the number of plays made and their difficulty, a big improvement over last season (18th) and the year before (ninth).
The hitters are doing their part, too. Only the Minnesota Twins, Toronto Blue Jays and Atlanta Braves have a higher rate of hits on the sweet spot of the bat than the Giants this season. And a few of San Francisco’s hitters are setting career highs in well-hit balls. Catcher Buster Posey is hitting the sweet spot a career-high 40 percent of the time he puts a ball in play. Shortstop Brandon Crawford had a sweet-spot rate of 39 percent, another career high, before landing on the disabled list with a left oblique strain. Third baseman Evan Longoria is also at 40 percent, a career-high and a 10-point improvement from last season.
Longoria credits the mechanical work he’s done with the Giants’ hitting coaches, who helped him raise his launch angle to the highest it’s been since 2016. And a slightly smaller, lighter bat has helped increase his bat speed.
“My goal was always bat speed. I never really cared about using this big, heavy bat," Longoria told the Athletic in April. “This year I’m seeing the results of that thought process — find the barrel and create bat speed and not feel like I have to generate extra with a lighter, smaller bat.”
The Giants lead the majors in home runs (151) and isolated power (.193), a measure of extra-base hits. They also don’t swing at bad pitches. The team’s chase rate is 24 percent, the second-best mark after the Dodgers, per data from Trumedia.
“There’s more than one way to skin a cat in terms of scoring runs and winning baseball games,” Kapler told reporters last month. “We certainly don’t think we have a perfect formula. I don’t think it’s ever going to hurt us to try and put more balls in play and make more contact. I also don’t think it’s going to hurt us to try to work pitchers more by laying off pitches we can’t hit.”
Nothing is ever perfect, but the Giants appear to be as well-rounded of a team as any in baseball this season. And if you want a final reason to believe in San Francisco’s chances, the Giants’ remaining schedule pits them against teams with a combined win percentage of .497, although the Padres (.500) and Dodgers (.488) will face similar schedules. In other words, it’s time to embrace San Francisco as a title contender.