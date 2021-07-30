“We take all allegations of abuse and harassment very seriously,” the Nationals said in a statement. "We fully support the Commissioner’s decision and will be releasing Starlin Castro upon the completion of his suspension. Per the terms of the policy, we will have no further comment on this matter.”
The 30-game suspension is unpaid, according to the league, and begins Friday. Castro will also be ineligible to participate in the 2021 postseason, should another team sign him. The Nationals added him on a two-year, $12 million deal in January 2020. Castro was accused of sexual assault in 2011, while playing for the Chicago Cubs. Prosecutors ultimately did not bring charges against him, citing insufficient evidence.
But earlier this month, Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo took blame for any shortcomings in the club’s vetting process. Manager Dave Martinez also offered pointed comments, saying he had nothing to say to Castro and lost respect for anyone implicated in domestic violence incidents. Both said on July 20 that they did not expect Castro to return to the Nationals.
Castro was placed on the restricted list in mid-June to handle what Martinez called “family matters.” The team has repeatedly told reporters that that situation was unrelated to the domestic violence allegation.
“I was very disappointed when I found out the news,” Rizzo said after MLB launched its investigation. “We do pride ourselves … you’ve heard me say it a million times, that you read about our guys in the Sports section and not the other sections. And this time we failed. I’m responsible for the players that I put on our roster and on the field.”