The team’s first dust-up of camp happened midway through practice. Tight end Temarrick Hemingway exchanged words with defensive ends Montez Sweat and Chase Young, and when Rivera got in the middle to separate players, Hemingway walked off the field and threw his helmet on the sideline. The chirping continued on the next play, when tight end Sammis Reyes got into it with linebacker Cole Holcomb and they, too, had to be pulled apart before it got too heated.
Tensions never led to a true fight, but Rivera reminded players of the stakes.
“Don’t fight. It makes no sense. Why? You get into a fight, you get penalized, you get fined, you get hurt and you can get taken out of the game,” he told reporters after practice. “It’s a teachable moment, so I’ll use it. I’m not a big fan of it. … If a guy gets into your head, now you’re more worried about a personal battle instead of focusing on the game.”
One of the most anticipated and exciting battles in camp so far has been between McLaurin and Jackson. McLaurin, the team’s leading receiver in 2021, and Jackson, who signed a three-year deal with Washington this offseason, have been matched up against each other a lot during camp. In one-on-one drills early in Thursday’s practice, McLaurin caught a pass over the middle with Jackson in coverage. Jackson and McLaurin fought for a pass during 11-on-11s later in practice; the pass landed incomplete and both players ended up falling to the ground trying to make the play.
Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio ran a lot of zone coverage last season, but Jackson is primarily known for his man coverage. Last season, Jackson had the seventh-best grade among cornerbacks in Cover 1, a form of man coverage, according to Pro Football Focus. For now, he and McLaurin will continue to contend with each other as training camp continues.
Rivera is still dealing with fatigue from cancer treatments. After the team’s two-hour morning workout, Rivera’s days are packed with film study, meetings and an 8 p.m. walk-through. He struggled to make it through the full day on Thursday and left the evening walk-through early.
“Today, I don’t know if you noticed, but they were bringing me water and ice and cold towels a little bit more to help me through,” he said. “It’s about building back that endurance. I hadn’t really had to do it because for the most part with OTAs and minicamp, it was half the day and then I had a big break.”
Brandon Scherff is “very confident” his agent and the team can work out a long-term deal after the season. Scherff is playing on a second franchise tag, worth $18.036 million, and will be a free agent in March. A third tag would be worth nearly $26 million and is a non-starter for Washington. Scherff isn’t worried.
“I’ve always stated I want to be here the rest of my career,” he said. “So I’m very confident in that.”
Washington has only two players dealing with minor injuries, but a more pressing concern with an expanding covid-19 list. Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones did not practice Friday because of a lower leg contusion he suffered Thursday, Rivera said. The injury is considered minor and he’s day-to-day. Veteran receiver Cam Sims also went down in team drills Friday with a right knee injury. Rivera said after the workout that Sims is “fine” and actually wanted to go back in but was held back by the trainers.
The bigger concern: Washington has four players on the covid-19/reserve list: tackle Cornelius Lucas, receiver Curtis Samuel, cornerback Chris Miller and defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis.
“We got a lot of guys that are out there competing for spots, and when a guy goes out on covid, he’s going to miss those reps that are so important,” Rivera said. “When they come back, hopefully they haven’t gotten out of shape, hopefully they haven’t forgotten the things that have been installed.”
Rivera said they’ve been trying to keep players on the covid list in communication with coaches to stay on top of the playbook and installs. But this year, he said, is more difficult than last year in navigating the pandemic and NFL protocols.
“Because it’s open. We’re moving around as a community freely now, to a degree, and because of that, you come into contact with more people that haven’t been vaccinated so you have to be extra careful,” Rivera said. “ … And unfortunately the penalties will be much more severe than they were last year.”