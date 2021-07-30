One of the most anticipated and exciting battles in camp so far has been between McLaurin and Jackson. McLaurin, the team’s leading receiver in 2021, and Jackson, who signed a three-year deal with Washington this offseason, have been matched up against each other a lot during camp. In one-on-one drills early in Thursday’s practice, McLaurin caught a pass over the middle with Jackson in coverage. Jackson and McLaurin fought for a pass during 11-on-11s later in practice; the pass landed incomplete and both players ended up falling to the ground trying to make the play.