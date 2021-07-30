The Maryland men’s basketball team has added graduate transfer Xavier Green, Terrapins Coach Mark Turgeon announced Friday. The 6-foot-6 guard spent the past five seasons at Old Dominion, during which time he was named Conference USA tournament most outstanding player in 2019.

Green redshirted as a freshman and is using a sixth year of eligibility resulting from last year’s coronavirus pandemic that granted players an extra season.

He joins a Maryland roster filled with veterans, including graduate transfer Fatts Russell, senior Eric Ayala and juniors Qudus Wahab, a transfer from Georgetown, Donta Scott and Hakim Hart.

Green appeared in 121 of 122 games over the past four seasons with the Monarchs, averaging 30.5 minutes. Since the start of his sophomore year, Green started 90 games and averaged 10 points, four rebounds and 2.3 assists over 33.3 minutes.

In the Conference USA tournament two years ago, Green averaged 15.7 points and shot 46.2 percent on three-pointers to spark Old Dominion to the program’s first NCAA tournament appearance since 2011.

