He joins a Maryland roster filled with veterans, including graduate transfer Fatts Russell, senior Eric Ayala and juniors Qudus Wahab, a transfer from Georgetown, Donta Scott and Hakim Hart.
Green appeared in 121 of 122 games over the past four seasons with the Monarchs, averaging 30.5 minutes. Since the start of his sophomore year, Green started 90 games and averaged 10 points, four rebounds and 2.3 assists over 33.3 minutes.
In the Conference USA tournament two years ago, Green averaged 15.7 points and shot 46.2 percent on three-pointers to spark Old Dominion to the program’s first NCAA tournament appearance since 2011.
Read more from The Post: