When Mike Rizzo raised the possibility of selling at the trade deadline, way back in the distant past of July 20, he promised to go all in on whatever direction the Washington Nationals chose. And then he very much did.

Just before Major League Baseball’s 4 p.m. deadline on Friday, Rizzo and the Nationals completed a full sell-off by trading catcher Yan Gomes and infielder Josh Harrison to the Oakland Athletics, then shipping starter Jon Lester to the St. Louis Cardinals. In all, in less than 30 hours, they dealt Gomes, Harrison, Lester, Max Scherzer, Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, Brad Hand and Daniel Hudson for 12 players, improving their thin farm system and punting on an injury-filled season.

The return for Gomes and Harrison was catcher Drew Mills and a pair of right-handed pitchers: Seth Shuman and Richard Guasch. Scherzer and Turner went to the Los Angeles for catcher Keibert Ruiz, right-handed pitchers Josiah Gray and Gerardo Carrillo, and outfielder Donovan Casey. Schwarber went to the Boston Red Sox for right-handed pitcher Aldo Ramirez, and Lester to the Cardinals for outfielder Lane Thomas. Hudson went to the San Diego Padres for right-handed pitcher Mason Thompson and shortstop Jordy Barley. And Hand went to the Toronto Blue Jays for catcher Riley Adams.

Thomas, 25, has the most major league experience of the group, appearing in 84 games across three years in St. Louis. All three prospects from the Athletics were in high-Class A before joining Washington. And while the Nationals stripped their roster bare — and while that process will be tough for any fan to swallow — they looked to flip seven rentals for pieces of an immaterial future.

Scherzer, Hudson, Hand, Schwarber, Gomes, Harrison and Lester were each either on a one-year deal or in the final season of a longer contract. Turner was the outlier, a 28-year-old star with two months and a year until hitting free agency. But Rizzo saw a chance to retool and jumped.

This is a developing story and will be updated.