The return for Gomes and Harrison was catcher Drew Mills and a pair of right-handed pitchers: Seth Shuman and Richard Guasch. Scherzer and Turner went to the Los Angeles for catcher Keibert Ruiz, right-handed pitchers Josiah Gray and Gerardo Carrillo, and outfielder Donovan Casey. Schwarber went to the Boston Red Sox for right-handed pitcher Aldo Ramirez, and Lester to the Cardinals for outfielder Lane Thomas. Hudson went to the San Diego Padres for right-handed pitcher Mason Thompson and shortstop Jordy Barley. And Hand went to the Toronto Blue Jays for catcher Riley Adams.
Thomas, 25, has the most major league experience of the group, appearing in 84 games across three years in St. Louis. All three prospects from the Athletics were in high-Class A before joining Washington. And while the Nationals stripped their roster bare — and while that process will be tough for any fan to swallow — they looked to flip seven rentals for pieces of an immaterial future.
Scherzer, Hudson, Hand, Schwarber, Gomes, Harrison and Lester were each either on a one-year deal or in the final season of a longer contract. Turner was the outlier, a 28-year-old star with two months and a year until hitting free agency. But Rizzo saw a chance to retool and jumped.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
