Nonetheless, United accomplished its secondary mission, surviving several scares and happily accepting a 0-0 draw before a sellout crowd at TQL Stadium, where the hosts remain winless in six attempts.
In extending its unbeaten streak to three, D.C. (6-7-3) recorded its second consecutive shutout and sixth overall. Cincinnati is 3-7-5.
The match was United’s first meeting with Luciano Acosta, who played in Washington for four years and, for the last half of the 2018 season, partnered with Wayne Rooney in bringing excitement and joy to newly opened Audi Field. Before and after, the Argentine was inconsistent. He played one season with Mexican club Atlas, then returned to MLS early this year by signing with Cincinnati.
On Saturday, Acosta (four goals, three assists in 13 appearances) was clever and deceptive but failed to provide a match-changing moment. Cincinnati has scored just five goals in its new venue.
United continued its season-long adjustment to the absence of primary players. While Paul Arriola and Donovan Pines remain on U.S. national team duty at the Concacaf Gold Cup, Brendan Hines-Ike, Adrien Perez, Edison Flores and Nigel Robertha are battling long-term injuries.
Russell Canouse (ankle) and Ola Kamara are aiming to return soon. Kamara, who has scored a team-high seven goals, has been in concussion protocol, but the organization never included him on the injury report. He might return to the game-day roster Wednesday at Columbus.
With Robertha and Kamara unavailable, Yordy Reyna, a creative attacker, filled the void at center forward and made his first start of the year.
United started two teenagers who have played regularly this year and have begun attracting interest from European clubs. Kevin Paredes, an 18-year-old homegrown attacker, was lively and dangerous on the wings, and Nyeman, a 17-year-old homegrown midfielder, partnered with veteran Júnior Moreno in central roles.
Nyeman thought he had scored his first career goal in the fourth minute when he placed a 12-yard header over goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer. After the celebration, however, video review nullified it. In the buildup, Reyna had been slightly offside.
Replay was not necessary in the 25th minute when Reyna was ruled offside as he shot past Vermeer.
Otherwise, the half was quiet. Bill Hamid made a reflex save on Nick Hagglund’s close-in header off a corner kick, and Cincinnati failed to convert possession into serious threats.
After Julian Gressel tested Vermeer with a free kick from the edge of the penalty area, United went a man down in the 52nd minute. Nyeman misplayed the ball along the sideline near midfield and saw no choice but to drag down Brazilian forward Brenner from behind 40 yards from the net. United Coach Hernán Losada sacrificed an attacker (Drew Skundrich) for another defensive midfielder (Felipe Martins).
Cincinnati went on the attack, buzzing around the box. Hamid thwarted Ronald Matarrita’s bid targeting the near side, and Joe Gyau had a good look on a header in the box.
United’s priority was to defend but also looked to counter. Reyna forced Vermeer into a save on an angled effort.
Losada turned to the bench again in the 75th minute, inserting Yamil Asad and Erik Sorga for Paredes and Reyna. Sorga was recalled this past week from second-division Loudoun United to fill Robertha’s roster slot.
Chris Odoi-Atsem provided defensive reinforcement late in the match as United faced relentless pressure. In stoppage time, Mora was ejected, deepening D.C.’s despair. But after Brandon Vázquez’s stab in the box spun wide, United was able to exhale.
Note: United will hire Patrick Ouckama as its academy director, people familiar with the situation said. Ouckama, who has worked in New England’s youth system for four years, will succeed Dave Sanford, who left the club this past week after 12 years in various roles.
More from The Post: