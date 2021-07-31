“The League was made aware this evening of a post on social media alleging that San Jose Sharks Player Evander Kane bet on NHL games,” the NHL said in a statement. “The integrity of our game is paramount and the League takes these allegations very seriously. We intend to conduct a full investigation and will have no further comment at this time.”
Kane’s agent and the Sharks’ public relations department did not immediately return calls seeking comment Saturday.
Kane filed for federal Chapter 7 bankruptcy in California in January, at least temporarily prohibiting his creditors from collecting on their debts. In that filing, Kane claimed $1.5 million in gambling losses over the previous year.
In November 2020, a Las Vegas casino sued Kane, alleging that he had failed to pay back $500,000 in unpaid casino markers he obtained the previous April. The casino later dropped that lawsuit.
Kane, 29, signed a seven-year, $49 million contract extension with the Sharks in 2018. He had 22 goals and 27 assists in 56 games for the Sharks this past season.
